2019 has arrived, and as with every new year, it means a new beginning and a fresh start for everybody. No matter what happened in 2018, now's the time to take action and make a battle plan for sticking with your New Year's resolutions.

If you're like most people, your resolutions revolve around living a healthier life and/or getting into shape. Those aren't easy for anyone, but with the help of these apps, you can ensure you have the best chance possible to stick with your resolutions and come out the end of 2019 happier and healthier than ever before.

Google Fit

Google Fit used to be a pretty throwaway app that wasn't worth using, but last year, it received a major update that brought it back into the limelight thanks to a refreshed design and all-new features.

The new Google Fit is now centered around achieving two goals each day — Move Minutes and Heart Points. It makes Google Fit feel sort of like a game, and seeing both rings close at the end of a long day is pretty rewarding and encouraging to keep pushing forward with a workout.

Google Fit can track a variety of workouts (yes, flossing is here), has excellent integration with Wear OS, personalized coaching tips, and starting January 1, 30-day challenges to push you to go as hard as you can.

The best part? Google Fit is 100% completely free to use.

Download: Google Fit (free)

MyFitnessPal

A big part of leading a healthy lifestyle is keeping tabs of what you eat, and to lend a helping hand with that, you'll want to check out MyFitnessPal.

MyFitnessPal makes it easy to track what you eat, showing a log of your various meals throughout the day, all of the macros included in your food, and a barcode scanner that automatically adds all of the nutritional info from food into the app.

Even better, MyFitnessPal connects with a variety of other fitness apps. For example, if you go for a long run with your favorite running app, MyFitnessPal will account for the calories you burned during that run and add them to the calories you've taken in so you can get an accurate view of how you're doing with your daily goal.

You can use MyFitnessPal for free or upgrade to the Premium version that gets rid of ads and adds a heap of extra features for $49.99/year.

Download: MyFitnessPal (free + optional $49.99/year upgrade

Nike Training Club

Eager to head to the gym but aren't sure what to do once you get there? Nike Training Club is for you.

Nike Training Club is entirely free to use and is filled with all sorts of workouts. You can work your way through collections designed around goals you want to reach (such as building up your abs or stepping up your running game), dive into workouts that are recommended based on your performance in past ones, or pick any of the available ones on demand that are sorted by muscle group and workout type.

I first started using Nike Training Club late last year, and it's been a great motivator for me to stop making excuses for not knowing what to do when I make myself hit up the gym. Plus, it's still pretty mind-blowing that Nike doesn't charge a dime for any of this.

Download: Nike Training Club (free)

Lifesum

If you want an all-in-one app for tracking calories, following meal plans, logging your weight, and finding healthy recipes, Lifesum is one of the best out there.

Lifesum has diet plans for keto, vegan, 5:2, and other lifestyles, an easy-to-use calorie counter, barcode scanner for adding food to the app without having to type everything in, and more.

The food planner is especially nice for people that feel overwhelmed with trying to figure out what's okay to eat while on a diet, and if you have a Wear OS watch, Lifesum's app for it allows you to see your food and water intake, exercise activity, and more right on your wrist.

While Lifesum is a free download, you'll need to pay $45 each year in order to use it.

Download: Lifesum ($45/year)

Fitbit Coach

There's a good chance you received a Fitbit for Christmas, and if so, you'll definitely want to give Fitbit Coach a look.

Similar to Nike Training Club, Fitbit Coach is filled with all sorts of workout videos. Whether you want to go on a guided run, tone those abs, or go with a quick 7-minute workout, Fitbit Coach has it all.

The app on its own is pretty great, but the real cherry on top is how it ties in with the rest of the Fitbit ecosystem. Workouts from Fitbit Coach are synced seamlessly to the main Fitbit app, and if you have a smartwatch like the Fitbit Ionic or Fitbit Versa, you can even follow Fitbit Coach workouts directly on your wrist.

Fitbit Coach is a paid service, but at just $39.99/year, it's an affordable investment and one we can't recommend enough.

Download: Fitbit Coach ($39.99/year)