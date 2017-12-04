Verizon MVNOs aren't quite as popular as ones powered by other carriers, but if you know where to look, there are still some solid choices to be found.

The four big wireless service providers in the United States are AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Each one has their own unique set of deals and features, but these aren't the only options you have to choose from.

Which unlimited plan should you buy?

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (or MVNOs for short) are other providers that harness the network of the Big Four carriers so you can still choose the one that has the best coverage in your area while having more flexibility over what you spend. If you're in the market for an MVNO that's powered by Verizon, these are the top ones we recommend the most.

Note: No matter which Verizon MVNO you choose, you'll need to have a phone with the following CDMA bands:

3G: 800Mhz (BC0), 1900Mhz (BC1)

LTE: 700Mhz (Band 13), 1700/2100Mhz (Band 4), 1900Mhz (Band 2)

Advertisement

Straight Talk

If you live in a town that has a Walmart, it's kind of impossible to not hear a thing or two about Straight Talk Wireless. Straight Talk plans are sold in-stores at Walmart and online, and similar to another pick on this list, it uses the service of all four major carriers to cover as many customers as possible — including Verizon.

There are four unlimited plans to choose from, with the cheapest one costing $35/month for 2GB of 4G LTE. Jumping up to $45/month will give you 10GB of LTE to use, and if you want to go big with the $55/month plan, you'll have unlimited LTE speeds. Also, if you want to be able to talk to friends or family overseas, Straight Talk has an international plan that comes with 10GB of LTE and unlimited calling/texting to Mexico, China, Canada, and India for $60/month.

You can buy a phone directly through Straight Talk, including devices like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8, or bring your own and just pop in a SIM card.

See at Straight Talk

Total Wireless

Another great option to consider when looking for Verizon MVNOs is Total Wireless. Plans start out as cheap as $25 for unlimited talking and texting if you don't need any data, but if you're like us, you'll want to spend the extra $10 for the $35/month plan that comes with 5GB of LTE data.

Unlike Straight Talk, Total Wireless has the option of signing up with family plans, and they work out as follows:

2 lines with 15GB of shared data ($60/month)

3 lines with 20GB of shared data ($85/month)

4 lines with 25GB of shared data ($100/month)

Total Wireless lets you add 5GB of Carryover Data for $10 no matter which plan you choose, and with Carryover Data, any that's unused carries over to the next month without any hassle. The most notable phones in Total Wireless's lineup include the Galaxy S6 and iPhone 7, but thankfully, you can just order a SIM card for your own device.

See at Total Wireless

Advertisement

Page Plus Cellular

For our last pick, we recommend checking out Page Plus Cellular. I actually used Page Plus some years back when I used to rely on Big Red's service to communicate with the outside world, and while there's nothing here that's groundbreaking, it's a solid MVNO with some good plans worth checking out.

Page Plus plans start out at just $10/month with automatic billing turned on, and while you'll only get 500 minutes and texts with 100MB of data, it's a dirt cheap option that just may work for some folks that only use their phone here and there for basic communication.

Unlimited plans start out at $36/month with auto-billing, and this includes 3GB of 4G LTE data before being slowed down to 2G. That's 2GB less of LTE speeds compared to what you'll find with Total Wireless's comparable plan, but what's nice with Page Plus is that this also includes unlimited international texting and a $10 credit for international calling.

You can purchase all of Samsung and Apple's biggest phones from the past couple years through Page Plus, or pick up the company's SIM card for your own phone for $0.99.

See at Page Plus

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile just launched this past August, and while it's only available for subscribers of Comcast's home internet service, it's a pretty good deal for those that are. Xfinity Mobile comes with unlimited nationwide calling and texting, access to more than 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots, and 100MB of shared monthly data are included by default with your regular Internet plan. If you need more data (which you likely will), you can either pay $12 per 1GB that you use or pay $45/month for unlimited 4G LTE speeds.

Unlike the other MVNOs on this list, Xfinity Mobile doesn't let you bring over your existing phone. All of the big Samsung and Apple devices are here to choose from, including the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, and Xfinity Mobile offers financing to make the devices as affordable as possible.

See at Xfinity Mobile

Your pick

What would you choose if you need Verizon's coverage without having to pay Verizon's prices? Let us know!