Nowadays, most people spend a large proportion of their time using smartphones and tablets. These devices are just so convenient, enabling users to browse the web, flick through social media feeds, play games, stream movies and much more whenever and wherever they are. Although mobile devices already offer a great user experience, virtual private networks allow you to get so much more out of them. Whether it's boosting your privacy, unblocking online restricted content, finding the best online deals, putting a stop to bandwidth throttling, getting rid of annoying adverts or speeding up gaming, there are a number of benefits when it comes to using a VPN on your smartphone or tablet. But with hundreds of VPN apps available on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store (many of which are malicious and shouldn't be trusted), you may find it difficult selecting the perfect provider. Luckily, every top VPN service provides apps for mobile users, and we've rounded up the best of them in this article. 1. ExpressVPN The best mobile VPN app Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros Easy-to-use apps for iOS and Android

Great security features

Large server network Cons Can only connect 5 devices The British Virgin Islands-based is the most powerful VPN that you can get on the market, and as well as being our favourite overall VPN, we also rank it as the best mobile VPN app. Like any great VPN provider, it offers easy-to-use and feature-packed apps for the world's most popular mobile operating systems: Android and iOS. You can easily connect to the best server through a built-in speed test feature, and if you want to circumvent geo restrictions in a particular region, there are over 3,000 servers available. If you use your mobile device for streaming, you can access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube and many other online platforms via ExpressVPN. And because ExpressVPN sports unlimited bandwidth, you don't have to worry about data caps. From a privacy and security perspective, ExpressVPN is pretty impressive. It offers a no-logs policy, a built-in network kill switch, AES-256 encryption, a private DNS for each server, and much more. The firm also provides lots of support for its customers, such as comprehensive how-to guides, a 24/7 live chat, an up-to-date blog and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sadly, you're only limited to 5 devices that you can connect, but that's the only real downside we'd mention. : ExpressVPN

: Surfshark VPN

: NordVPN

: CyberGhost VPN

: IPVanish VPN ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN 2. Surfshark An affordable mobile VPN Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 1,700+ | Server Locations: 100+ in 63 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros Great mobile apps

Super cheap pricing

Large server network Cons Maybe too basic for some users If you're on the lookout for an excellent mobile VPN that won't break the bank, look no further than Surfshark. With prices starting at around $2 per month, there really isn't a best-in-class provider that can beat Surfshark on price. And we love that it offers great mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. Surfshark's mobile apps are really easy to use, enabling you to find and connect to the fastest server with just a single tap. If you have a specific regional server in mind, you're spoilt for choice because Surfshark operates a network of 1700 servers across 63 different countries. When it comes to streaming, Surfshark is an excellent choice and will allow you to unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and lots of other platforms. And unlike ExpressVPN, there is no limit on the number of devices that you can use with your subscription. For every mobile user, there's an increased risk of cyber crime, but what's great is that Surfshark will mitigate malware, phishing, adverts and web trackers. There's also a no-logs policy, a kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, robust encryption and a choice of protocols. Should you experience a problem, Surfshark provides 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark 3. NordVPN A mobile friendly VPN Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 5,300+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 59 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros Large server network

Great security and privacy features

Mobile friendly Cons Can only connect six devices NordVPN consistently ranks well as one of the best VPNs on the market, and it also provides users an impressive mobile experience. The Panama-based provider offers feature-packed apps for both Android and iOS. One of our favourite things about NordVPN is that it provides an impressive 5459 servers in 59 countries. And with the ability to unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BBC and Disney Plus, NordVPN is a great choice for streaming media on your smartphone or tablet. NordVPN also offers some great privacy and security features, including a no-logs policy, a malware and ad blocker, DNS leak testing, Double VPN (which makes use of two servers for managing internet traffic) and Onion Over VPN (which improves online anonymity). If you do end up choosing NordVPN, it's worth noting that you'll only be able to use it with six devices on one subscription. While that should be ample for most individual users, gadget hoarders may be put off. As is pretty standard, you get round-the-clock support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN 4. CyberGhost The VPN with a gigantic server network Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,400+ | Server Locations: 110+ in 90 countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros Impressive server network

Pretty affordable

Great for streaming Cons We found inconsistent performance in our review When servers are concerned, CyberGhost is well ahead of the competition by offering a huge network of more than 6200 servers in 90 countries. That means you'll have no trouble getting around geo restrictions to improve your online experience. But apart from a tonne load of servers, what else do you get? Well, as is the case with any leading VPN provider, there are decent mobile apps for Android and iOS. And you can access streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and more. For a great streaming experience, CyberChost promises "no geo-blocking, no network limitations, no buffering, only unlimited streaming possibilities." In terms of other impressive features, CyberGhost comes with one-tap connect, 256-bit encryption, DNS/IP leak protection, a zero logging policy, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited traffic and the ability to connect 7 devices. What's more, you're getting 24/7 customer support and an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee. CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost makes using a VPN easy by helping you choose the best server to use for certain tasks, and it generally offers some of the best pricing around as well. From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost VPN 5. IPVanish A robust VPN that has great mobile apps Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, YouTube, Hulu | Servers: 1,400 | Server Locations: 75+ in 50 countries | Trial Period: 30 days