Best keyboards for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

So, you want a keyboard to use with your PS4 or PS5. If you're going to use it with games, know that most PS4 games only support keyboards for sending messages to other players in-game, not as an alternative controller. Because of this, you should probably save your money and don't go all-out on a fancy mechanical gaming keyboard. A compact or lightweight keyboard can sit next to you on the couch while you play games and is just as easy to pull into your lap for a quick message. Here are some of the best PS4 keyboards (that also work with PS5) you can get right now.

Weigh out your options

When getting a keyboard for your PS4 or PS5, assuming you grab one through restocks, you need not go all-out (unless you want to). A few games support a mouse and keyboard for control, but most only allow you to use it for messaging in-game. So, for example, you can use it for inputting passwords or doing searches, but it has limited capability.

Whatever keyboard you use with your PlayStation console, it should make your gaming experience better. There are plenty of great options ranging in budget, durability, size, and connectivity. Just make sure you weigh all the options and your preferences. If you have larger hands, you would probably be more comfortable with a full-sized keyboard like the Logitech K800. Once you're set with a keyboard, consider grabbing one of the best PS5 headsets as well to complete your experience.

At the end of the day, you want to make sure you find the one that best fits your needs and wallet. The Logitech K360 is our favorite for its sheer convenience, compactness, and overall quality. It's cheap too! Let's be real, though: these options are great, so you can't go wrong with any of them!