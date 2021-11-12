Best heavy duty cases for Google Pixel 6 Android Central 2021

Even with a Gorilla Glass Victus screen and a Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel, the Google Pixel 6 is a glass phone, which needs extra protection. To avoid scary spiderweb shatters, impact protection is crucial, but keeping out dust, sand, and dirt is essential. If rough particulate matter slips between the case and phone, it can lead to ghastly scratches once you take your phone out of this Fort Knox of a case. Balancing protection, style, price, and slimness, here are the best heavy-duty Pixel 6 cases.

Why impact protection is paramount for heavy-duty Pixel 6 cases

While heavy-duty cases are designed to keep your brand new phone safe from every angle an attack (or a drop) could come from, the best heavy-duty Pixel 6 cases are prepped for high drops and odd angles for a reason. We've already seen more than a few horror stories of sickening spiderweb cracks across the screen or back after the Pixel 6 slipped out of their pocket. Damage could've been prevented by high-impact resistant cases like the Incipio Grip and Ghostek Covert.

Of course, if you're going to get a sizeable case for your Pixel 6, it might as well have some extra functionality to take up some of that excess space. Poetic's Revolution and the Supcase UB Pro both add on wide kickstands that work well in landscape or upright for video calls, and VRS hollowed out the back of its rugged case for a deep card slot case.

If these cases are a bit too bulky or masculine for your tastes, head to our main best Pixel 6 cases for more options from i-Blason and others. The Cosmo Series might not be as rough-and-tumble as your average heavy-duty case, but it's stylish as well as durable, which makes it a winner in my book.