Best Fitness Accessories for Google Fit Android Central 2020

Google Fit is a great app to track all kinds of fitness data, from the food you eat to the calories you burn to your progress over time. While it's not hard to manually write your weight and other data in Google Fit, there are some accessories to make the whole thing even easier.

Get fit with Google Fit

Keeping track of your health and fitness doesn't have to be hard. It can be even easier when you have the right tools. Between a good fitness tracker, a smart scale, and a good old-fashioned tape measure, you should be well on your way to tracking your progress.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro is still one of our favorite smartwatches out there with GPS, NFC, heart-rate monitoring, and multi-day battery life. If the battery dies during a workout or as soon as you arrive at the gym, you can count on the ANKER PowerCore 5000 to bring it back to life in no time.

No matter what your workout routine looks like, there are plenty of accessories that can make it a breeze to track your progress. Google Fit is one of the most popular fitness apps out there and with the right accessories to go with it, you'll be able to track every detail that matters to you.

If you want more options for a fitness tracker, be sure to check out our 10 favorite fitness trackers right now.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.