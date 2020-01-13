Best Fitness Accessories for Google Fit Android Central 2020
Google Fit is a great app to track all kinds of fitness data, from the food you eat to the calories you burn to your progress over time. While it's not hard to manually write your weight and other data in Google Fit, there are some accessories to make the whole thing even easier.
- Best fitness smartwatch: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro
- Tipping the scales: eufy BodySense Smart Scale
- Another great watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Basic fitness band: Xiaomi Mi Band 4
- A cheaper watch: Mobvoi Ticwatch E2
- More data: RayTour Tape Measure
- Bring your phone: PORTHOLIC Sweat Resistant Armband
- Play some tunes: Jabra Elite 75t
- Keep it charged: AUKEY Car Charger with Quick Charge 3.0
- Compact power: Anker PowerCore 5000
Best fitness smartwatch: Mobvoi TicWatch ProStaff pick
The TicWatch Pro is a genuinely good watch even if you don't care about fitness tracking. If you do, it's even better. There's a GPS sensor to better track your jogs, a heart-rate monitor for keeping your beats in check, and NFC so you can leave your phone at home and still use Google Pay.
Tipping the scales: eufy BodySense Smart Scale
You can manually enter your weight into Google Fit, but this scale calculates much more than weight. It can estimate your body fat and water percentages, as well as your muscle mass and nine other measurement types. Since getting all that data is as easy as stepping on the scale, you get a more accurate picture of your health over time.
Another great watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch
It's not too hard to get your Samsung Health data into Google Fit, and with that, you can get an absolutely stunning watch. We called the new Galaxy Watch the do-everything smartwatch for Android owners, so if you just don't like Wear OS you can still get a great looking smartwatch that tracks your fitness.
Basic fitness band: Xiaomi Mi Band 4
Xiaomi is known for making low-cost gadgets that perform well, and the Mi Band 4 is no exception. It will track your steps, sleep, heart rate, and other areas easily. What's more, you can get that data right into Google Fit. If you don't want to spend a lot on a fitness tracker, this is the one for you.
A cheaper watch: Mobvoi Ticwatch E2
If you like Google's Wear OS, but don't want to spend too much money, Mobvoi has another great watch for you. The Ticwatch E2 still features an onboard, activity tracking and heart-rate monitor, but it lacks NFC for Google Pay. If that's not a deal-breaker, you can save some serious dough compared to more expensive watches. And your workout data will go straight into Google Fit, no other services needed!
More data: RayTour Tape Measure
If you're aiming to shed some inches around your waist, the best way to track that is with a tape measure. This one from RayTour is inexpensive, but it's retractable so you get the perfect measurement without any extra clutter. While's no specific place in Google Fit to enter waist measurements, you can easily keep a journal entry with your progress over time.
Bring your phone: PORTHOLIC Sweat Resistant Armband
If you're not interested in buying a smartwatch, an armband is a great way to keep your phone in place during your jog. This one features non-slip foam to keep your arm from getting chafed, and it fits all the latest phones. There's a clear window to see your phone, and your touchscreen will even work through it so you can change songs. Finally, there's a small pocket for your keys, debit card, or another small accessory.
Play some tunes: Jabra Elite 75t
If you're like most athletes, you need a good album or podcast to keep you moving. Jabra's Elite 75t earbuds will do just that. These are truly wireless earbuds, so you don't have a cord running down your back. That also means they go back in their charging case at the end of your workout, so the earbuds themselves should always have juice. And these are IP55 water, sweat, and dust-resistant, so you won't ruin them by bringing them for a run.
Keep it charged: AUKEY Car Charger with Quick Charge 3.0
This isn't so much for your workout, but for immediately before and after. You can't track your progress if your smartwatch is dead, after all. Worse yet, you won't be able to listen to music if your Bluetooth headphones are dead. So, make sure gadgets are topped up before a long workout session. This charger from AUKEY will charge your electronics as quickly as they'll allow.
Compact power: Anker PowerCore 5000
Again, dead electronics are no good. If you're doing a mega marathon, this portable battery is perfect to bring along. It's compact, so it can easily fit inside your pocket or running belt. It may not offer the fastest charging speeds out there, but it'll be enough to keep you and your gadgets going right along with you.
Get fit with Google Fit
Keeping track of your health and fitness doesn't have to be hard. It can be even easier when you have the right tools. Between a good fitness tracker, a smart scale, and a good old-fashioned tape measure, you should be well on your way to tracking your progress.
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro is still one of our favorite smartwatches out there with GPS, NFC, heart-rate monitoring, and multi-day battery life. If the battery dies during a workout or as soon as you arrive at the gym, you can count on the ANKER PowerCore 5000 to bring it back to life in no time.
No matter what your workout routine looks like, there are plenty of accessories that can make it a breeze to track your progress. Google Fit is one of the most popular fitness apps out there and with the right accessories to go with it, you'll be able to track every detail that matters to you.
If you want more options for a fitness tracker, be sure to check out our 10 favorite fitness trackers right now.
