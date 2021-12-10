Best charging dock for PS4 controllers 2022

You can charge your DualShock 4 controller by attaching it to a USB cable via your PS4. However, that only works for one controller at a time, which is inefficient if you like playing multiplayer games. Having a cable sticking out can also make your setup look cluttered, and your controller can disconnect if jostled. With a little extra investment, you can solve all your power needs and even add some additional functions with one of these controller charging docks. Please do note these won't work with the PS5 DualSense controller. With that in mind, here are the best PlayStation 4 controller charging docks.

Best overall PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station $16 at Amazon The PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station is the only officially licensed charging dock for your PS4 controllers. It works off of AC adapters to make it easy to plug your controllers in and get a charge without any additional hassle. This dock fits easily onto an entertainment system and doesn't take up a lot of room. Fast charge HyperX ChargePlay Duo $23 at Amazon The HyperX ChargePlay Duo quickly charges two controllers at once in around two hours and is powered by an AC adapter. You don't need to take up any of the precious USB ports on your console. With its light status indicator, you'll always know when your controllers are fully charged and ready to go. Best on a budget BEBONCOOL PS4 Controller Charger Station $14 at Amazon When it comes to finding great accessories that fit into your budget, things can be a bit difficult. Thankfully, this controller dock is both easy to use and affordable. The BEBONCOOL Charging Station for PlayStation 4 can easily handle two controllers at once and lets you easily remove and insert them into the charging dock. Sleek design Y Team PS4 Controller Charging Station $14 at Amazon Most of the stands on this list charge each controller side-by-side, this dock is a bit different. It features a vertical stand so that you can stack your controllers on top of each other. It's a minor difference in the grand scheme of things, but it may be necessary when figuring out where you'll fit it and how it will look with your gaming setup. Multipurpose PECHAM Vertical Stand for PS4 $22 at Amazon If you want a little more bang for your buck, you can always grab this Pecham PS4/Slim Cooling Stand. Not only does it cool down your PS4 so that it won't overheat, but it also features stations to charge up to two DualShock 4 controllers at once. Additionally, it has three extra USB ports on the front if you need to charge any extras. All-in-one OIVO PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station for Playstation 4 $27 at Amazon This beast is compatible with every model PS4, including the PS4 Pro. As a cooling stand, it'll make sure your console never overheats. And it features two docks on its side for fast 2-hour charging and a built-in protector chip so that you aren't ruining the batteries by overcharging them. It also sports storage space for up to 12 games.

Which charger will you choose?

While it might be a huge convenience to have one, you don't always need a separate charging station for your controller. A USB cable attached directly to your console will let you charge a controller. However, charging stations have a few uses. It makes it easier to store multiple controllers at once. Plus, it just looks cleaner and more stylish than a bunch of wires sticking out of your PS4.

The PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station is the best one here due to its compact design and because Sony officially licenses it. It's become so popular because it's reliable. But for those looking for a little extra, there are some other great options to choose from.

If you're also concerned about cooling down your PS4, you'll want the Oivo PS4 Pro Cooling Stand with Charging Station. It also comes with storage for your physical games. If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Pecham PS4 Cooling Stand with DualShock 4 Charging Station will charge two controllers at once and also acts as a stand for your PS4.

For anyone looking ahead to the future and considering a DualSense Charging Station, it's a great investment that you should buy for charging two DualSense controllers at the same time but you can't use these controllers with the PS4. The DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers benefits are only usable on the PS5.

You can't go wrong with any of these products as they're all high quality. Just pick the one that best suits your needs. If you're looking to kit out your PS4 even more, there are also plenty of other accessories available.