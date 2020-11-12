Motorola released a lot of phones this year. Some of them were great, others were a bit so-so, but there certainly were plenty of them. Now that Black Friday deals have started popping up, Motorola's using this shopping season to highlight its very best releases by giving them massive discounts. Here are the best ones you need to know!
Motorola Edge | $300 off at Amazon
The Motorola Edge is one of the most underrated phones of the entire year, largely due to its high price. During Black Friday, however, that's not an issue. You can currently pick up the Motorola Edge for $300 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $400. For that price, you're getting a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, two-day battery life, and tons more.
Of all the Motorola deals available right now, the Motorola Edge stands out as something special. Almost everything about the phone is top-notch, whether it be the display, performance, battery life, or build quality. It's a phone I was happy to recommend even at the full $700 asking price, so now that it's down to just $400, it's a deal that's impossible to ignore.
If the Edge isn't the kind of phone you're shopping for this Black Friday, there are plenty of other Motorola savings to be had.
The best Motorola Black Friday deals
Moto G Power | $70 off at Amazon
If you want one of the best budget phones of 2020, look no further than the Moto G Power. This has been a highlight in Motorola's lineup all year long, mainly for how it's just a darn good handset that's incredibly affordable. With three-day battery life, a great LCD display, and ample performance, the $70 discount for Black Friday is one you don't want to miss.
Moto G Fast | $50 off at Amazon
Another solid choice for Black Friday is the Moto G Fast. It's a lot like the Moto G Power, but it makes a few spec compromises in order to hit an even lower price. You're getting a less impressive display, performance, and battery life, but the core user experience is still really solid for just about everything. At only $150 right now, it's perfect for tight shopping budgets.
Moto E (2020) | $30 off at Amazon
Looking for a phone that's even cheaper? Some might say it's not possible, but the Moto E (2020) would gladly prove you wrong. This is a pretty barebones Android handset, but if you just need something to run your favorite apps, make phone calls, and keep you connected, it does all of that without a hitch. $30 off isn't the best discount we've seen, but it brings the Moto E down to a seriously low $120.
Moto G Stylus | $100 off at Amazon
Going back to Moto G phones, another one you may want to consider is the Moto G Stylus. As the name implies, the big draw to this variant is that it comes with a free stylus. You can use it to take notes, draw/sketch, and it hides inside the phone when you aren't using it. Combine that with great performance and battery life, and the G Stylus packs a big punch with its $100 discount.
Motorola RAZR (2020) | $400 off at Amazon
And, of course, there's the Motorola RAZR. This is the new 2020 model that improves upon the first one in basically every way, and as far as folding phones of this form factor go, it's one of the best we've ever seen. The RAZR usually carries a prohibitive price tag of $1,400, but if you manage to pick one up during Black Friday, you'll take $400 off. In other words, now is the time to buy.
Whether you're in the market for a flagship handset, something that's easy on the wallet, or one with a radical folding design, Motorola has all your bases covered for Black Friday 2020.
Black Friday looks a bit different this year than it normally does, but that's not a bad thing at all. Instead of having to wait in massive lines to score a good deal, you can do just about all of your shopping from the comfort of your home. These Motorola savings won't last forever, though, so if there's something on this list that's catching your eye, make sure you get your order in soon!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.