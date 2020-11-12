Motorola released a lot of phones this year. Some of them were great, others were a bit so-so, but there certainly were plenty of them. Now that Black Friday deals have started popping up, Motorola's using this shopping season to highlight its very best releases by giving them massive discounts. Here are the best ones you need to know!

The Motorola Edge is one of the most underrated phones of the entire year, largely due to its high price. During Black Friday, however, that's not an issue. You can currently pick up the Motorola Edge for $300 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $400. For that price, you're getting a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, two-day battery life, and tons more.

Of all the Motorola deals available right now, the Motorola Edge stands out as something special. Almost everything about the phone is top-notch, whether it be the display, performance, battery life, or build quality. It's a phone I was happy to recommend even at the full $700 asking price, so now that it's down to just $400, it's a deal that's impossible to ignore.

If the Edge isn't the kind of phone you're shopping for this Black Friday, there are plenty of other Motorola savings to be had.

The best Motorola Black Friday deals

Whether you're in the market for a flagship handset, something that's easy on the wallet, or one with a radical folding design, Motorola has all your bases covered for Black Friday 2020.

Black Friday looks a bit different this year than it normally does, but that's not a bad thing at all. Instead of having to wait in massive lines to score a good deal, you can do just about all of your shopping from the comfort of your home. These Motorola savings won't last forever, though, so if there's something on this list that's catching your eye, make sure you get your order in soon!