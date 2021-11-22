Motorola released a lot of phones this year. Some of them were pretty decent, others were a bit so-so, but there indeed were plenty of them. Now that Black Friday deals have started popping up, we're looking out for offers on Motorola's already affordable lineup of smartphones during this shopping season.

Motorola has just released its Black Friday deals for its smartphones, many of which are already quite a bargain and among some of the best budget Android phones around, especially since they can be found at a fraction of the cost that you'll find other smartphones.

When are the Black Friday Motorola deals?

Black Friday is fast-approaching and will occur on November 26. Plenty of retailers and OEMs have already announced their early Black Friday deals. Motorola's Black Friday deals are already in full effect, and you can purchase these phones at great discounts at several retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's own website.

What Motorola phone should I buy on Black Friday?

As noted, the company offers plenty of phones for an affordable price, mainly in its Moto G lineup. That includes the latest Moto G Pure, one of its cheapest smartphones yet, and is down to just $149. There's also the new Moto G Stylus 5G, which is only $400 and includes a built-in stylus for jotting down notes. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery which should keep you going for days.

If you're in the market for a pretty decent flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge (2021) is a good option thanks to its impressive high-refresh-rate display for smooth scrolling and animations, triple camera setup, and two-day battery life. The normal retail price for the unlocked version is $700, which is admittedly a bit high, but Verizon customers can get a nice price cut down to $550 for the mmWave version, which gets you some of the fastest 5G speeds around. And if you add a line on one of Verizon's unlimited plans, you can grab the phone for the low cost of free!

You can also check out the Motorola Razr (2nd Gen), which features a nostalgic clamshell design thanks to its foldable display. It comes with 5G connectivity, tons of storage, and a big external display so you can control your device without having to open it. And for Black Friday, Motorola is offering this awesome device at a $600 discount, which is pretty stellar!