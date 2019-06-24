Amazon's Echo Spot is the original compact Alexa display that allows you to stream Amazon Prime shows, listen to music, order items, check the news, and more. Since the speakers are on the bottom of the device, it's best to use a stand if you want decent audio. Some stands also make it so you can adjust the screen up and down or make it swivel for a better viewing experience. See which one works for you.

Stand out

It's unclear whether or not the Echo Spot will be phased out now that Amazon has announced its new compact Echo Show 5 display. This new device could account for the fact that many Echo Spot stands are no longer available or have limited quantities remaining. Either way, when choosing a stand, you'll want to consider the price you want to pay, how durable the stand is, and what features it brings to the table. You'll preferably want something that rotates 360 degrees or even allows you to adjust the screen up and down.

Our personal preference is the Lanmu Stand since the base rotates 360 degrees and your purchase includes a screen protector that features a camera cover. You'll appreciate the ability to slide a cover over the lens, especially if your device happens to be in your bedroom.

For those who want to use the Echo Spot mainly as a speaker, you'll want to check out the Vault Portable Speaker Dock and Battery. It greatly increases the sound and lasts up to eight hours before needing to be plugged back in.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.