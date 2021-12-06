Best 18W chargers for Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in 2022

Your smartphone is on you 24/7, which means it's important that it remains powered up at all times. Thankfully, 18W charging, also called fast charging, has arrived, and it works with many phones, including the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. While these two devices have batteries that already last all day on a charge, that doesn't you can't take advantage of fast charging to get on with your day. This is where having an extra 18W fast charger can help, and these are the best 18W chargers for Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

Why use an 18W charger?

Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central)

Quick charging is a great way to give your smartphone just enough juice to get you through the next few hours, or even the next day, without having to sit and wait for the slow standard charging process. With a quick charger, the voltage jumps dramatically so a phone or other mobile device with a battery big enough can get to about 80% charge in just over half an hour. This includes the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5.

Thus, the best 18W chargers for Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will be able to provide them with the sufficient power they need in an ultra-fast period of time.

But when it comes to a product you're going to plug into an expensive tech device, I'm always wary of non-reputable third-party brands. You can usually rely on reviews, verify they meet safety standards, and make sure the product has a good track record to ease your mind. But the best option is always to go with the original, which is why I picked the official Google charger as the best option.

Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central)

But that isn't to say that third-party chargers are sub-par or don't work. I have plenty of them littered around my house, each chosen for a different reason. Brands like Anker, Aukey, RAVPower, and Spigen are reputables one you can rely on to make top-quality chargers. I also love the idea of the extra-long cable with the Superer USB-C charger. Even though I have a Qi wireless charger on the side table in my living room, I still prefer using an actual cable. Not only is it faster, but you can continue to use the phone while it's charging. And because our power bar is up against the wall, I used to have to sit on the edge of my couch in order to continue using my phone until I grabbed a longer cable with enough slack for me to sit comfortably.

For the car, or in a place where the cable will be used by everyone in the family, constantly being pulled and twisted, I love that the Noot Products USB C Wall Charger has a rugged braided cable design that can withstand anxious kids tugging on it or getting trampled when someone leaves it on the floor.

If you do decide you want to go wireless, or get a wireless charger instead, which are great for the office desk or night stand, check out the best Google Pixel 5 wireless chargers, though note that these won't work with the 4a without a separate Qi wireless charging adapter attached to it.