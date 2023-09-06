The wait for stable Android 14 continues as a new beta update hits Pixel devices

What you need to know

Google is rolling out Android 14 Beta 5.3 for eligible Pixel smartphones.

The update includes a number of bug fixes, including some for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google has yet to reveal when it will launch the stable Android 14 update.

A recent report claims the stable Android 14 update has been pushed back to early October.

The Android 14 beta program is still going strong, and Google has launched the latest update for eligible Pixel phones. The patch comes less than two weeks after Android 14 Beta 5.2 and features plenty of bug fixes, although it retains the August security patch version.

Among some performance and call-related bugs, the UPB5.230623.009 build addresses some Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet-specific bugs. Among them is one that would turn the taskbar invisible during certain interactions, while another bug would cause some wonky wallpaper animations.

The update also addresses additional Pixel Fold bugs and improves system stability and performance. Below is the full list of fixes per the release notes:

Fixed an issue where apps crashed in some cases after a CallStyle notification was posted.

Fixed various issues that could cause call or carrier service interruptions.

Fixed an issue where the system was using an inefficient path when placing CPU restrictions on apps running in the background.

Fixed issues with SurfaceFlinger that were causing a loss in system performance.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the taskbar sometimes turned invisible while interacting with it.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the animation on animated wallpapers stuttered when launching apps.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the interface layout was misaligned while customizing the Home screen.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the clock on the lock screen was flickering while animating.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Users enrolled in the Android 14 beta can find the update by navigating to Settings > System > System update.

This comes just after it was reported that Google may have pushed back the stable Android 14 release to early October, which may coincide with the Pixel 8 launch. It's not clear why this is the case, but apparently, OEMs like OnePlus were expecting a September launch.

Regardless of any "delays," it seems Google is still working out any last-minute kinks before pushing the stable release to Pixel phones. Hopefully, that means Android 14 will arrive without any major issues.