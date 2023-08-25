Yet another Android 14 beta graces our Pixel devices ahead of the stable launch

What you need to know

Google rolls out Android 14 Beta 5.2 with emphasis on fixing persistent problems with the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Both devices are still encountering screen flickering, UI crashes, and animation woes going into the latest beta.

A stable release in August is uncertain as Google still works through its software problems.

Google is treading lightly with its next major Android OS release as the company rolls out another beta for enrolled testers.

Announced on Reddit, Android 14 Beta 5.2 is beginning to arrive bearing version number UPB5.230623.006 on devices ranging from the Pixel 4a 5G to the Pixel 7a. Those involved rocking a Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet will find update version UPB5.230623.006.A1.

Google's full changelog begins by stating this beta includes various fixes for devices that have stalled upon reboot. Although, the primary focus of this beta is to correct problems still hindering the company's most recent large-screen devices. A few notable fixes are as follows:

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Google has also patched a Pixel Tablet problem, which involved users encountering an odd (flickering) colored bar on their display upon unlock.

If you are enrolled, you can head into your device's Settings > System > Software update. Google provided an additional lengthy list of problems it is aware of going into Beta 5.2.

The company has been struggling with odd UI flickers and problems on the Fold and Tablet since Beta 5 kicked off earlier this month — and even Beta 4.1. The latter tried to solve several UI flickering problems users reported with their Fold devices, specifically, and some response issues. Flickering was seemingly not an object during Beta 5 or 5.1, although we're seeing it creep back in once again.

It's likely Google is more interested in ironing out these crucial user experience problems before officially launching Android 14 to the masses. There are less than seven days remaining in August, and Google releasing the next software this month can go either way by this point.