Android 14 Beta 4.1 fixes quite a few bugs for the Pixel Fold and Tablet

What you need to know

Android 14 Beta 4.1 brings in 34 fixes, with 11 of them targeting the Pixel Fold and Tablet.

Several UI bugs were fixed with this patch for the Pixel Fold, while missing elements were hopefully patched on the Pixel Tablet.

Google has yet again addressed screen flickering problems in a couple of different areas for its phones.

July is nearly over, and Google is beginning to roll out its latest Android 14 beta patch for enrolled testers.

Like always, Google has posted its official patch notes for Android 14 Beta 4.1, which details quite a few fixes for its tablet and series of phones. Beta 4.1 will appear as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google's devices ranging from the Pixel 4a up to the Pixel 7a, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Testers will find build number UPB4.230623.007, as well.

Labeled as a "minor update," Google details 34 fixes in total for the company's entire suite of eligible devices. A few of those fixed issues are as follows:

Fixed an issue where in some cases after a user performed the system back action to close an app, the app couldn't be launched again until the device was restarted. (Issue #288390661)

Fixed an issue with ScrollView that caused the overscroll effect to get stuck after performing a fling gesture. (Issue #286422637)

that caused the overscroll effect to get stuck after performing a fling gesture. (Issue #286422637) Fixed issues that prevented Wi-Fi calling from working in some cases. (Issue #277940461)

Fixed an issue that caused the system to fail to transfer an animatable icon to the client when using SplashScreen#setOnExitAnimationListener .

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google mentions, yet again, that it has implemented a fix for the odd screen flicker whenever users attempt to watch a video or engage with an app during picture-in-picture mode. This was an item previously said to have been fixed during Android 14 Beta 4. However, it looks like some more work was required.

Additionally, the company fixed an issue with the launcher's UI flickering whenever a user launches an app.

Out of the 34 fixes, 11 of them involved the Pixel Fold and Tablet, specifically. For the Fold, Google fixed an issue where the "Tap to check phone" feature stopped functioning after users opened or closed the phone. Several UI fixes were included, such as correcting the problem where widgets on the Fold would overlap or stack.

Google fixed an odd double-clock problem on the Fold's lock screen, as well as fixing the three-button navigational bar at times becoming misaligned.

The Pixel Tablet received a fix for a system UI crash whenever users attempted to transition from its screen saver to the low light clock. Google is also looking to solve an issue where unlocking the Tablet would only display the home screen's wallpaper but not a user's app.

Finally, Google reiterates that many of the known problems from Android 14 Beta 4 still apply to Beta 4.1.

According to Google's timeline, there is a Beta 5 in the plans for Android 14. However, with this being the final full week of July, perhaps this will happen early on in August. Moreover, we're still expecting Android 14 to see a full stable release next month; the only question is when.

(Image credit: Google)