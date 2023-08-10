Android 14 Beta 5 rollout is the prelude to a stable OS release

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out Android 14 Beta 5 to eligible and enrolled Pixel devices.

Beta 5 corrects several "top issues" Google has received, some of which are problems that have existed through a couple of beta builds.

Android 14 Beta 5 is the third and final "Platform Stability" stop on its OS release timeline, signaling a stable launch could take place later this month.

The next major Android OS draws nearer as Google has started rolling out Android 14 Beta 5 for those enrolled in its program. The company announced Beta 5 through a Developer blog post detailing this version means all developer APIs and app-facing behaviors are now finalized for review.

Like always, Google has posted the official patch notes for its latest beta bearing build number UPB5.230623.003. Eligible devices for this beta continue to include the Pixel 4a 5G up to the Pixel 7a, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. While the beta includes the August 2023 security patch, it also contains several fixes.

A few "top fixes" are as follows:

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi scanning was consuming too much battery.

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device using a PIN, TalkBack provides incorrect audio.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, the fingerprint sensor icon wouldn't appear as expected.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the device loses antenna ranging session information and cannot recover it.

Google is again attempting to correct an issue with Wi-Fi scanning among its Pixel devices. This issue takes us back to Android 14 Beta 4 when the company stated then that the problem with scanning consuming too much power was addressed. However, two beta iterations later and we're seeing that the issue continued to manifest.

A few more fixes are inbound for beta testers enrolled with a Pixel Fold, as well. The changelog states it has patched an issue where tapping the device would fail to wake it, and certain system buttons would appear in the wrong positions when unfolding and closing the device.

The Fold and Tablet were in for a considerable amount of fixes in Android 14 Beta 4.1, some of which have been touched on again with Beta 5, such as the misaligned UI elements and the "Tap to check phone" feature.

You can read the full changelog to see all Google has fixed, alongside several other top issues that the company is taking a longer look at.

What's exciting is Android 14 Beta 5 is likely the final update scheduled on Google's OS timeline. This marks the third release in its "Platform Stability" phase, and we're on our way to a full — and stable — Android 14 OS release. It's unclear if critical problems will arise where a Beta 5.1 is required. However, there are around three weeks left in August, and we are still expecting the stable OS to drop this month.

(Image credit: Google)