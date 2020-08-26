It's widely regarded that it's useful to have antivirus software installed on your PC but we get it - you can't help but wonder if that's marketing spin. When so many antivirus software packages cost money, surely, those companies encourage you to go for it, right? Not exactly. Knowing whether antivirus is necessary on your PC might not feel so clear cut right now. It's essential to take some time to learn about the case against and for antivirus software to make an informed decision that's best for your situation.

Read on and we'll narrow down your concerns about antivirus software and highlight why antivirus is still necessary for 2020.

Avira Antivirus Pro Avira is one of the best paid antivirus solutions, and easily the most affordable one that you can sign up for today. $9.99 per year at Avira

I know I'm careful enough online

No antivirus? Some sources may suggest you're doomed to be infected with hundreds of viruses, but we'll admit - that's not a guarantee. Operating systems are increasingly secure with regular security updates, and if you're sensible, you're probably going to be ok. Ultimately, if you're sensible online, you shouldn't have a problem.

Solely stick to visiting legitimate and well-known sites, official software stores, and avoiding clicking unusual links should be good enough. The problem there is that it should be good enough. Slip up just once, either via a clever spoof email or because a link looked genuine, and you could end up in huge trouble, contracting multiple viruses and malware.

You can't guarantee that you'll be safe every single time you're online. You're only human, which means you'll make mistakes. Without an antivirus software tool keeping an eye out for you, that mistake could cost you all your data and even cost you financially if the virus is that severe.

I don't trust the antivirus software

There have been issues in the recent past that some antivirus software contains its own vulnerabilities. Avast, for instance, ran into some problems where it turned out user data was being sold to other corporations. However, these stories are generally the minority. For the most part, antivirus software is very secure and safe, providing you pick a reputable company with a robust privacy policy.

I'm worried my PC will be slowed down by antivirus software

You might also be worried about the extra resources that antivirus software takes up, damaging your system's performance. Nowadays, the vast majority of antivirus software has a relatively small footprint and won't impact how speedily your PC runs. More importantly, catch a virus and your PC will run even more slowly /and/ cause you huge disruption. Is it worth the risk? We don't think so.

My PC won't be targeted

When an operating system like Windows has a security bug exposed, it's a risk, but often, malware authors are after bigger targets than you. Disrupting a major corporation is always going to reap better rewards than an individual, but that won't stop them from going for the easy targets too, which could be you without capable antivirus software. There's also the matter of becoming collateral damage or your PC being used as part of a botnet for a more significant attack. It's simply not worth thinking you're not important enough.

I don't like antivirus software

Antivirus software isn't the most exciting software on your PC, but it's far better than it used to be. Years ago, it could be disruptive to your experience. Nowadays, antivirus software is faster and more efficient, playing nicely in the background while you get on with your daily business. Good antivirus software is often an invisible protector, only emerging when you need its help. It won't affect your browsing experience until (or if) you come across something nefarious.

It's too expensive

Antivirus software can't get cheaper these days. Windows Defender protects you if you use Windows 10, and while it's worth investing in a dedicated solution, many of those are inexpensive too. Your data is also worth the extra protection and the money you can invest in a high-quality solution. But, if you're strapped for cash then Windows Defender will be competent enough.

So, is antivirus software necessary?

Simply put, yes. No matter how careful you may be online, there's no guarantee you'll always be safe. It's easy enough to avoid all the downsides of having antivirus software, but it's much harder to prevent every virus and malware strain out there every day. It's simply safer to keep one step ahead of potential hackers and virus creators by ensuring you have competent antivirus software backing you up and your sensible habits up.

Avira Antivirus Pro Avira is one of the best paid antivirus solutions, and easily the most affordable one that you can sign up for today. $9.99 per year at Avira