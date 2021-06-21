If you could use a new pair of wireless earbuds for working from home, commuting, and traveling this summer, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds that just got cheaper for Prime Day . For $52 instead of the original $80, these earbuds are an affordable alternative to AirPods that come equipped with four microphones, great sound, and long battery life. Though these earbuds don't offer noise-canceling like the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro version, they do pack in some great value.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds have around seven hours of battery life on a single charge, making them useful just about anywhere you go, and the included charging case extends that battery life to 28 hours. The earbuds are also built with four microphones, making calls three times clearer with cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. If you're someone who is on calls frequently, this feature will make your voice clearer and louder by reducing background noise by 60%.

To further improve your listening experience, the Liberty Air 2 earbuds have Qualcomm aptX audio that ensures lossless sound transfer, and you can even create personalized EQ settings through HearID based on your hearing sensitivity. On top of that, these earbuds come with diamond-inspired drivers that give you clear, powerful audio quality with just the right amount of bass. No matter what you're listening to, the audio will be comparable to what you would get with some of the best wireless earbuds.

Bluetooth 5.0 makes pairing and connecting these wireless earbuds to your device fast, easy, and stable, and charging is quick via USB-C. In just 10 minutes you'll get two hours of charge that can be done wirelessly. These earbuds also have an IPX5 rating, meaning that if it rains on your run you don't have to worry about water damage.

This Prime Day deal is perfect for anyone who needs a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds, whether that be for working out, making calls, or just enjoying high-quality sound when out! If you want to explore some of Anker's other wireless earbud deals for Prime Day, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds are also on sale for a similar price, while the Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds and the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 Wireless Earbuds are even cheaper. If you're looking for noise-canceling earbuds, then you can get the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Wireless Earbuds for just $54.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds | $30 off at Amazon With the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds, you'll get up to 32 hours of battery life as well as a perfect fit thanks to GripFit technology, along with all the classic features such as incredible (and personalized) audio. $50 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Wireless Earbuds | $26 off at Amazon You can block out life's distractions with the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC wireless earbuds and its hybrid noise-canceling feature. You'll also be able to make super clear calls thanks to six microphones and enjoy a long battery life. $54 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds | $14 off at Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds are fully waterproof and a great pick for heading to the gym. With three custom sound modes, these earbuds also come with wireless charging, on-ear controls, and nine hours of battery life from a single charge. $36 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds | $8 off at Amazon With a massive playtime of 100 hours, the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 Wireless Earbuds are a great fit for anyone who needs to use their earbuds for a long period of time. You'll also get balanced sound and a comfortable, secure fit. $34 at Amazon