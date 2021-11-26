When searching for the best Black Friday smart home deals, you're likely looking for one of the best streaming devices. Well, thankfully Amazon has everyone covered as the price of the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been slashed to just $35 for the first time.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max includes a few key upgrades over the other best Fire TV Sticks, including the addition of Wi-Fi 6 support. With this streaming stick and a Wi-Fi 6 router, this gets rid of the bottlenecks if multiple people are streaming or playing online games at the same time. You'll also be able to enjoy Alexa Home Theater audio by pairing some of your favorite Echo speakers, creating an immersive experience powered by Alexa and Amazon's Fire TV interface.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the company's latest and greatest streaming stick. It features updated internals, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and an updated Alexa Voice Remote allowing you to control everything with just the sound of your voice. $35 at Amazon

Other features of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max include UHD compatibility, the ability to use stream games from the cloud with Amazon Luna, and access to more than one million TV shows and movies. All of your favorite streaming apps and services can be found on the Fire TV, so you can watch all of the great holiday classics with friends and family easily.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also introduces Live Veiw Picture-in-Picture, which allows you to see who's at the front door without interrupting the movie or TV show that you're watching. Amazon has updated the internals of its latest streaming stick, making it 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition to the faster processor, Amazon has also increased the amount of RAM, so that you'll enjoy a fast and fluid experience all of the time.