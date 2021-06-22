Fitbit makes incredible smartwatches and fitness trackers. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best, which is why it's included in our best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals. But there's another fitness tracker that's just as good, and that's the Amazfit Band 5. This is one of the best fitness trackers we've seen, even if the brand isn't as well-known as Fitbit. That said, there are plenty of great Amazfit smartwatches with great Prime Day discounts, and the Band 5 comes in as the most affordable.

When the Amazfit Band 5 launched in 2020, it undercut much of its competition with a $50 price tag. Since then, the price has come down a bit for this already affordable fitness tracker, but this Prime Day deal gives you an extra 20% off at checkout, bringing it down to just $32. If that's not inspiring, then I don't know what is.