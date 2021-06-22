Fitbit makes incredible smartwatches and fitness trackers. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best, which is why it's included in our best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals. But there's another fitness tracker that's just as good, and that's the Amazfit Band 5. This is one of the best fitness trackers we've seen, even if the brand isn't as well-known as Fitbit. That said, there are plenty of great Amazfit smartwatches with great Prime Day discounts, and the Band 5 comes in as the most affordable.
When the Amazfit Band 5 launched in 2020, it undercut much of its competition with a $50 price tag. Since then, the price has come down a bit for this already affordable fitness tracker, but this Prime Day deal gives you an extra 20% off at checkout, bringing it down to just $32. If that's not inspiring, then I don't know what is.
The Amazfit Band 5 great because it's built by the same company that makes the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which is a fantastic device. The Amazfit Band 5 has an impressive 15-day battery life while performing various tasks like continuous stress and heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more. The band also features menstrual tracking and an SpO2 sensor to check blood-oxygen levels. For swimmers, 5ATM water resistance should keep the band safe while you're on your laps.
The only thing missing here is built-in GPS and NFC, both things that the Fitbit Inspire 2 also lacks. However, the Amazfit Band 5 has longer battery life, built-in Alexa support, and a lower cost than the competition, making it a sweet Prime Day deal that you shouldn't miss out on! That said, if you want to splurge on a brand you know and love, there is a great Prime Day deal on the Inspire 2 that is worth checking out.
