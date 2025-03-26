The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!

Deals
By published

TerraMaster's F8 SSD and F8 SSD Plus crash to a new low price.

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's no shortage of choice if you want a terrific Plex NAS, and most models have 2-bay or 4-bay configurations, great hardware, and multi-Gigabit connectivity. But an overwhelming majority of the selections come with mechanical 3.5-inch HDD slots, and while you get the option to add faster M.2 storage, that's not the default.

If you're ready to shift to flash storage exclusively, you should consider TerraMaster's F8 SSD and F8 SSD Plus. These NAS enclosures have eight M.2 slots, so you can easily add up to 8 SSDs in total, and they have good thermal management — an absolute necessity when you're slotting in that many SSDs.

The F8 SSD Plus is now down to $699, making it a standout choice if you're ready to switch. The F8 SSD is an even better deal at $479, with the NAS retaining the best features of the Plus model.

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus: was $799 now $699 at Amazon

The F8 SSD Plus is an absolute beast; I tested this NAS with four 2TB WD SN750 drives, and it did a fantastic job in just about every scenario. It is overkill as a Plex server, but if you're ready to switch to SSD-only storage and need a server with Intel's Core i3 hardware, 16GB of RAM, and 10GbE connectivity, this is the obvious choice.

View Deal
TerraMaster F8 SSD
TerraMaster F8 SSD: was $599 now $479 at Amazon

If you don't need eight cores, the standard F8 SSD is a better choice. It's powered by the Intel N95 platform and has the same eight M.2 slots and 10GbE connectivity, and you get 8GB of RAM installed out of the box. At $479, it is a good value considering the caliber of the hardware.

View Deal

✅Recommended if: You need an all-flash NAS with powerful internals, good thermals, and ultra-fast connectivity.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the best software features.

The best part of the F8 SSD Plus is that it isn't anywhere as bulky as traditional NAS servers. As it doesn't need to house 3.5-inch drive slots, TerraMaster managed to create a design that's about the size of a router, but you still get eight M.2 slots with good passive and active cooling. You get thermal pads in the packaging to mount over any SSDs you install, and they do a good job ensuring the drives don't overheat.

There are no issues with connectivity either; the NAS has a 10GbE port at the back, and you get a solitary USB-C port alongside dual USB-A and an HDMI port. The NAS is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i3, and it has 16GB of RAM out of the box; clearly, this is overkill as a Plex server, and it does an outstanding job with 4K media and concurrent streams.

The only issue is that the software doesn't have the most polished set of features, but you can easily switch over to TrueNAS and install it if you wish to do so. Overall, the F8 SSD Plus is the best of the all-flash NAS models around, and at $699, it is a better value than its rivals.

Harish Jonnalagadda
Harish Jonnalagadda
Senior Editor - Asia

Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor of Asia. In his current role, he oversees the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Smart Home
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Using the Google Home Max.
Google Home Max will soon lose support for a critical safety feature
Tailscale install screen NAS
I used Tailscale to block ads on my phone while traveling, and it was amazing
Samsung T7 SSDs next to laptop
Need more storage? Samsung's portable T7 SSD is nearly 50% OFF during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale
TerraMaster F4-424 Max NAS review
TerraMaster F4-424 Max review: This 10GbE 4-bay Plex NAS destroys the DiskStation DS923+
UGREEN DXP2800 2-bay NAS server review
UGREEN DXP2800 review: One of the best 2-bay NAS servers you can buy today
Latest in Deals
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ on a desk.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
Amazon Kindle Scribe on desk
Unbelievable! The Kindle Scribe soars to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2 Pro portfolio
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is finally LIVE — see the 20+ best deals on Android smartphones, wearables, and more
Walmart logo with AC logo
Forget Prime Day, Walmart's Spring Sale is LIVE today — see the best deals that no Android user should miss
More about smart home
Using the Google Home Max.

Google Home Max will soon lose support for a critical safety feature
Tailscale install screen NAS

I used Tailscale to block ads on my phone while traveling, and it was amazing
The Moto 360 smartwatch worn on a wrist, showing an analog watch face.

Wear OS is still missing a major player, and now's the perfect time for a comeback
See more latest
Most Popular
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now
A photo of the Google Pixel Watch 3 showing thick black bars over the display, indicating that the display uses PWM dimming.
Watch this! Amazon chops 17% OFF our favorite smartwatch during the Big Spring Sale
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ on a desk.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
Amazon Kindle Scribe on desk
Unbelievable! The Kindle Scribe soars to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2 Pro portfolio
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is finally LIVE — see the 20+ best deals on Android smartphones, wearables, and more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Amazon's Big Spring Sale just started and the Galaxy Watch Ultra has ALREADY crashed to a record low price
Walmart logo with AC logo
Forget Prime Day, Walmart's Spring Sale is LIVE today — see the best deals that no Android user should miss
Google Pixel Tablet in vertical mode
The Google Pixel Tablet has crashed back to its Black Friday price, days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL back
Who needs the Pixel 9a? The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is selling for the SAME PRICE at Best Buy right now
Pixel 9 Pro XL back view against colorful background
The best Google Pixel 9 deals of March 2025 — spring sales, trade-in discounts, and more