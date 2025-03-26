The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!

There's no shortage of choice if you want a terrific Plex NAS, and most models have 2-bay or 4-bay configurations, great hardware, and multi-Gigabit connectivity. But an overwhelming majority of the selections come with mechanical 3.5-inch HDD slots, and while you get the option to add faster M.2 storage, that's not the default.



If you're ready to shift to flash storage exclusively, you should consider TerraMaster's F8 SSD and F8 SSD Plus. These NAS enclosures have eight M.2 slots, so you can easily add up to 8 SSDs in total, and they have good thermal management — an absolute necessity when you're slotting in that many SSDs.

The F8 SSD Plus is now down to $699, making it a standout choice if you're ready to switch. The F8 SSD is an even better deal at $479, with the NAS retaining the best features of the Plus model.

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus: was $799 now $699 at Amazon The F8 SSD Plus is an absolute beast; I tested this NAS with four 2TB WD SN750 drives, and it did a fantastic job in just about every scenario. It is overkill as a Plex server, but if you're ready to switch to SSD-only storage and need a server with Intel's Core i3 hardware, 16GB of RAM, and 10GbE connectivity, this is the obvious choice.

TerraMaster F8 SSD: was $599 now $479 at Amazon If you don't need eight cores, the standard F8 SSD is a better choice. It's powered by the Intel N95 platform and has the same eight M.2 slots and 10GbE connectivity, and you get 8GB of RAM installed out of the box. At $479, it is a good value considering the caliber of the hardware.

✅Recommended if: You need an all-flash NAS with powerful internals, good thermals, and ultra-fast connectivity.



❌Skip this deal if: You want the best software features.

The best part of the F8 SSD Plus is that it isn't anywhere as bulky as traditional NAS servers. As it doesn't need to house 3.5-inch drive slots, TerraMaster managed to create a design that's about the size of a router, but you still get eight M.2 slots with good passive and active cooling. You get thermal pads in the packaging to mount over any SSDs you install, and they do a good job ensuring the drives don't overheat.



There are no issues with connectivity either; the NAS has a 10GbE port at the back, and you get a solitary USB-C port alongside dual USB-A and an HDMI port. The NAS is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i3, and it has 16GB of RAM out of the box; clearly, this is overkill as a Plex server, and it does an outstanding job with 4K media and concurrent streams.



The only issue is that the software doesn't have the most polished set of features, but you can easily switch over to TrueNAS and install it if you wish to do so. Overall, the F8 SSD Plus is the best of the all-flash NAS models around, and at $699, it is a better value than its rivals.