Raycon's The Magic Power Bank Slim is indeed magically thin and 30% cheaper this Black Friday!

It's MagSafe, it's got Qi2 wireless charging, and it's literally the size of a credit card. Raycon's The Magic Power Bank Slim is a 5,000mAh power bank that usually costs about $50, but not this fine Black Friday. For a limited time, you can grab this sleek little power bank for 30% off, costing you only $34.99 at Raycon.

I test hundreds of charging accessories of all sorts every year. It's my job to test gadgets and tell you whether they're worth buying, so you can trust my recommendations. The Magic Power Bank Slim is so aptly named because it is impossibly thin and lightweight. At 8mm thin, it is significantly more compact than my previous favorites, the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank and the older Zendure SuperMini 10,000mAh.

Whether you're buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or a Google Pixel 9 Pro this Black Friday, be sure to score a couple of knicknacks like this too. Accessories see healthy discounts during holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make the most of it.

Raycon The Magic Power Bank Slim: $49.99 $34.99 at Raycon Charge your phone wirelessly via this Qi2 magnetic power bank on the go. Equipped with 15W Qi2 wireless charging as well as 20W USB-C PD wired charging, this portable battery pack is versatile, lightweight, and only 8mm wide. Score 30% off the Raycon The Magic Power Bank Slim while this Black Friday offer lasts.

✅Recommended if: you want a 5,000mAh portable power bank that is thin, lightweight, and Qi2 compatible.

❌Skip this deal if: you want faster wired charging, larger capacity, or more ports.

There are hundreds, if not thousands of MagSafe power banks and chargers in the wild. But not all of them are worth your time and money. Brands like Anker and UGREEN make the best portable power banks and batteries, but they also cost a pretty penny to purchase. Not with Raycon, though, because the brand's offerings are more budget-friendly.

The Raycon power bank might seem insufficient to some, but trust me, you don't need more than 5,000mAh on the go. When you run out for groceries, go to work, or maybe head to the gym for a workout session, you probably already have at least 50% battery on your phone. And even if it's dying, 5,000mAh is the size of the average phone battery, so it's good enough to top up your device to 100%.

Qi2 wireless charging is nice to have because this helps align your phone's wireless charging coils with the power bank. Magnetism ensures nothing moves around and energy is transferred efficiently. Of course, 15W isn't very fast, but recharging at that speed without a cable has its perks.