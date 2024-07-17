Heartbreaking: those Sony headphones I bought a month ago are now 43% off during Prime Day

I love my Sony WH-1000XM4, but now that Prime Day has come along and dropped a historic 43% off the price of the headphones, it kind of feels like they're mocking me. As someone who literally writes about sale events for a living, I should've known better: never, ever buy tech in June when the Prime Day deals are just around the corner.

Don't make the same mistake that I did. If you're looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with solid noise cancellation and loads of battery life, grab this Prime Day deal before it's too late! After all, the sale ends tonight.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: $348 $198 at Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so you only have a few more hours to score a whopping 43% off the Sony WH-1000XM4, an outstanding — albeit slightly dated — pair of wireless headphones that boast customizable noise cancellation and loads of battery life. Sony's newer flagship headphones, the XM5, are also seeing a nice 25% discount during Prime Day, but I'd argue that you're getting a lot more bang for the buck with these last-gen cans.

✅Recommended if: you want a pair of comfortable, great-sounding wireless headphones with powerful noise cancellation and customizable audio through the companion app.

❌Skip this deal if: you're particular about your audio and you can afford the Sony WH-1000XM5; you don't want headphones from 2020; you're apparently like me and prefer to buy tech at the worst possible time.

Audiophiles may come after me and argue that the Sony XM5 are a better purchase this Prime Day, but as someone who is frequently listening to music, I could barely tell the difference when I compared the sound quality of the XM4 to the newer model. If you have a spare $100 to spend, sure, go with the new model before the Prime Day deals end, but everyone else should be more than happy with the Sony XM4.

The noise cancellation on the XM4 works great, with multiple settings that allow you to finetune the exact amount of background noise that you want to let through. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge (I use mine every day and I haven't juiced them up in over a week) and the sound quality is warm and bass-heavy, just how I like it.

I've had a few issues with device pairing and over-ear headphones may not be for everyone, but I have no regrets when it comes to buying the Sony WH-1000XM4. My only regret is that I didn't wait until Prime Day to buy them.