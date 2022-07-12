Glow up with Otterbox Galaxy S22 cases on the cheap

There's no better way of taking care of your beloved Samsung Galaxy S22 other than putting a standout case on it. The insides will stay intact, and the outsides will look fresh, especially if you opt for something from Otterbox. Samsung Galaxy S22 series owners are in luck, for the case maker is partaking in Prime Day 2022 with relish. You can score up to 30% off Otterbox cases (opens in new tab) for the S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra.

For the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, one of the best cases you can get is the semi or fully transparent Symmetry Clear Series from Otterbox. I especially found the new Wallflower pattern very enticing, owing to the golden tendrils sweeping across the back of the Galaxy S22+ while still allowing the phone's original colors to peek through.

Then there's the wildly popular Otterbox Commuter Series which, as usual, comes in three dual-toned finishes for each S22 model. The Commuter Series for the Galaxy S22 does a wonderful job of preventing dust, dirt, and other obtrusive particles from damaging your Samsung phone. The robust S22 case bears a rugged MIL-STD-810G durability rating, proving its effectiveness against drops, shocks, bumps, and scrapes. Similarly, the Otterbox Prefix Series for the S22 Ultra has passed rigorous military-grade tests as well.

Make your S22 strong like no Otter(box)

The Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series is a great choice if you want to show off your S22's natural colors. Don't want to keep it too simple? Grab the Wallflower variant to add luxurious gold filigree over your S22's back.

Looks are good to have, but so is rugged protection. The Otterbox Prefix Series tries to give you both by bringing military grade shock resistance, grippy edges, and a splash of color on the sides of this S22 Ultra case.

The Otterbox Commuter Series focuses on preventing external particles from entering the case. It also defends your Samsung Galaxy S22 with much valor, bringing you heavy-duty protection in a colorful case.

