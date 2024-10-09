Whoa! Amazon has sliced 32% OFF the price of some of our favorite earbuds for Prime Day, but not for long

Amazon has launched a wide range of new earbud deals for this month's Prime Day sales event, including a discount on the last-gen version of our favorite earbuds ever. This time around, Amazon has sliced 32% off the price of the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds for Prime Day, marking an overall savings of $80. While these aren't the Gen 2 Elite 10s, these are still great earbuds for any casual user, with features such as adaptive ANC, spatial audio, simple buttons, and more.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day We like the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds for multiple reasons, and while the Gen 2 version of the wireless buds is our favorite out there, they build on a lot of the best things about the first-gen version. At 30% off, it's hard to deny their value, offering a great mid-level earbud set for under $200. The Elite 10s offer convenient features like ANC, EQ, head tracking and spatial audio, plus the inclusion of physical buttons, which many like.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for affordable earbuds that still offer high-quality audio.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something with especially long battery life; you need access to hi-res audio other than AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The Gen 2 version of these earbuds are our top pick for the best wireless earbuds, and these are also pretty solid. They come with IP57 water and dust resistance, multi-device Bluetooth connections, and a range of features from ANC and EQ to head tracking for spatial audio and more.

Admittedly, battery life isn't always particularly strong on the Elite 10 earbuds, especially if you keep features like ANC and head tracking for spatial audio on. However, you can easily turn these off to help boost battery life, and Jabra says you can get up to 36 hours of use without them and with the charging case.