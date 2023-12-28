The next OnePlus earbuds arrive soon with 'flagship' sound

What you need to know

OnePlus confirmed its upcoming Buds Pro 3 will launch on January 4 in China with "flagship sound quality."

Additional leaks suggest what we could expect in the box, as well as an accompanying video of the earbuds.

The video showcases the touch gestures OnePlus will offer users for controlling media sound and phone calls.

OnePlus confirmed the launch date for its upcoming wireless earbuds — at least in China. According to a Weibo post, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will launch on home soil on January 4 (via 9to5Google). This is the same date that OnePlus stated its upcoming Ace 3 would also launch in China.

The company didn't tease much; however, it stated consumers can expect "flagship quality sound" with its next earbud release. The earbuds will be available in a blue and gray colorway, the same as what's been teased for the OnePlus Ace 3.

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

Alongside OnePlus' confirmation, Evan Blass on X leaked a photo of what consumers can expect to find in the box. Those interested can expect the typical items: a charging case, the buds themselves, earbud size variants, a charging cable, and an informational booklet.

Additionally, Blass leaked a short video that showcases some of the touch controls available for the Buds Pro 3. Users will supposedly be able to slide a finger across an earbud to alter the sound of their media. Moreover, the leaked video shows touch gestures available for taking calls, as well.

Leaks have been kept under control as the last time we heard anything significant was back in September. It was previously rumored that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 would feature the same ANC capabilities as the Buds Pro 2. Its battery may have shrunk in size, but that may not hamper its output, as rumors suggest we could still see nine hours of use.

The case may provide 33 hours of listening, so long as ANC is disabled. Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connection support were rumored specifications, as well.

Leaked renders from September also gave us a look at its purported design, which looks very similar to the brand's last launch. Even the leaked video of its gestures continues this trend, doubling down on what we can expect.

While it's unclear when consumers globally can expect the Buds Pro 3, the OnePlus 12 and 12R are well on the way. The company confirmed both devices will launch globally on January 23, 2024. The former will arrive in North America and Europe, as usual, though this will be a first for the company's R series. The device was typically confined to India, as it's simply a rebranded China-only Ace 3.

The Chinese OEM teased the design of the 12R, which echoes the Ace 3, and that it will arrive in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colorways. Hopefully, with the phones launching soon in the U.S., we can expect the Buds Pro 3 to make their way over, too.