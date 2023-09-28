OnePlus Buds 3 may look a lot like the Buds Pro 2, but with some changes

What you need to know

Leaked information suggests the Buds 3 could feature the same ANC capability as its predecessor.

A few leaked renderings of its test unit suggest an overall identical design but with a metallic finish over the entirety of its outer portion.

The Buds 3 may have a slightly smaller battery but could still deliver nine hours of listening and 33 hours with the case and ANC disabled.

Information is starting to swirl regarding OnePlus' upcoming wireless earbuds release. Specifications and renderings have allegedly been obtained by MySmartPrice in partnership with X tipster OnLeaks, detailing what consumers could expect from the Chinese brand in the future.

Beginning with its speculated specs, the OnePlus Buds 3 may feature the same ANC (active noise cancellation) prowess as its predecessor, the Buds Pro 2, at 48dB.

However, things begin to differ as leaks suggest the buds might arrive sporting a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. It's been said that the device will supposedly feature an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connection support are also rumored.

There was no mention of the buds containing Spatial Audio support.

The alleged renderings are apparently based on the testing units, so perhaps what we're seeing could change. Regardless, what we're seeing is a design that's quite similar to the company's Pro earbuds released earlier this year. The only standout difference appears to be a metallic finish across the entire earbud. The Buds Pro 2 only featured a shimmering finish on the stabilization stick.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Next up on the docket is the case, which has its own rumors suggesting an IPX4 rating and a lighter weight (same for the buds).

When it comes to its battery, the Buds 3 are rumored to contain a slightly smaller 58mAh battery — the Buds Pro 2 had a 60mAh capacity. The case could continue to offer a 520mAh.

However, the smaller battery doesn't appear to have affected the device much as the Buds 3 could potentially provide the same nine hours of listening with ANC off and 33 hours via the case. If noise cancellation is enabled, that time could drop to six hours and 22 hours, respectively. On the other hand, it could only take 10 minutes in the case for the Buds 3 to last around five hours.

When these buds could land on the market or see a full reveal is anyone's guess. Not all is lost as we know the Buds Pro 2 arrived alongside the OnePlus 11 at the top of the year. It was previously speculated that the OnePlus 12 would arrive in January and by extension the Buds 3 might just join it.