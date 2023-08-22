The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch in January with all the RAM

What you need to know

OnePlus 12 rumors suggest the device could launch with 16GB and 24GB of RAM variations, a maximum size similar to the Ace 2 Pro.

The rumors have seemingly brought back the possibility of a 64MP periscope lens on the OnePlus 12.

The phone is now rumored to see a global launch in January 2024, a month before Samsung.

Some alleged specifications on OnePlus' next flagship phone have leaked, and it's packing power similar to a previous release.

The leaks stem from Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station which says the OnePlus 12 may arrive with 16GB and 24GB of RAM variants. Furthermore, the device's performance is rumored to be backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

DCS adds the OnePlus 12 may offer a triple camera array with a 50MP IMX9xx sensor as its primary lens. A 50MP ultrawide lens and a 64MP 3x zoom periscope telephoto sensor are said to possibly round it out. Internally, a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging finish off the rumors there — which we've heard previously.

A considerable amount of information leaked about the OnePlus 12 back in July, some of which touched on its potential RAM size. The device was previously rumored to feature only 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. However, it looks like OnePlus may teeter toward the same amount it packed into the Ace 2 Pro that launched in China.

This could be matched with around 256GB of internal storage, as well.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

It was previously rumored that the OnePlus 12 would feature a periscope lens, but that curiously disappeared with last month's rumors. With the periscope lens seemingly speculated once again, it looks like we'll have to wait until OnePlus' official word to know for sure.

The purported design appears the same as OnePlus' previous flagship device, however, leaked renders indicate the brand may shift its selfie camera to the center of its 6.7-inch 2K display instead.

Lastly, the OnePlus 12 was rumored to launch later this year in December. Though, another rumor days after has shoved that theory back a month, with speculation netting OnePlus' next global release in January 2024, a month before Samsung.