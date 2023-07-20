Here's when the OnePlus 12 may launch

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the OnePlus 12 will be making its global debut in January 2024.

The phone will be unveiled in China a month earlier, and will go on sale in the country ahead of its global launch.

At the moment, there's no mention of a Pro variant in the series.

OnePlus moved up its launch timeline this year, introducing the OnePlus 11 back in January 2023. It looks like the Chinese manufacturer is looking to do the same next year as well, as a new leak suggests the OnePlus 12 will debut during the same window in 2024. That's from Max Jambor, who has a decent track record with these things; the leaker notes that the device will make its debut in China in the month of December and go on sale in global regions in January 2024.

No worries folks! Global launch will take place in January ✅ and not in February as some people are reporting 😉 https://t.co/wNpMHW1aFeJuly 18, 2023 See more

The move makes sense as launching the OnePlus 12 in January allows the manufacturer to roll out its flagship ahead of Samsung, which traditionally introduces its Galaxy S series in February. As for the hardware, early leaks of the OnePlus 12 point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the base version — we may also see a 24GB model — and a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, similar to what we got this year.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 12 is said to feature 50MP main and wide-angle lenses alongside a 64MP zoom lens, with a 32MP camera located at the front. The leaks also point to a larger 5400mAh battery, with the same 100W charging tech as this year.

What we don't know yet is the possibility of a Pro version; OnePlus switched up its tactics this year by introducing a single model in the numbered series, and while select regions like India and China got the OnePlus 11R, the series missed out on a Pro variant. With no mention of one thus far for the OnePlus 12, it looks like OnePlus may continue the same strategy in 2024 as well.