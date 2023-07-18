OnePlus 12 leaked specs prepare us for an absolute beast of a smartphone

What you need to know

A new leak of the OnePlus 12 reveals alleged specs for the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The leak purports that it will come with a 6.7-inch 2K display, a 5,400mAh battery, and 100W fast charging.

The phone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is expected to launch later this year.

Renders of the OnePlus 12 were previously leaked, revealing the possible design changes of the phone.

The OnePlus 12 is one of the most anticipated smartphones arriving later this year, and the latest leak reveals the alleged specs, giving us quite a bit to be excited about.

The information comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) via a collaboration with Smartprix. According to the leaker, the OnePlus 12 will offer "best-in-class hardware," which could make this the Android phone to get whenever it launches.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which we expect to launch later this year in October. This isn't much of a surprise, but it could make it one of the first phones to arrive with the new chip, depending on when OnePlus sets the launch.

And while OnePlus may be making the jump to 24GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12 will apparently have just 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which is still plenty for even power users. It will also come with 256GB of USF 4.0 storage.

OK #FutureSquad... Last week, I revealed the very first and early look at the #OnePlus12. Today, I'm back from the Future again with its full and final specs sheet...😏 On behalf of @Smartprix

The display will apparently be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution. From what we've seen in previous leaks, OnePlus is changing things up a bit by moving the selfie camera to the center.

On the back, the OnePlus 12 will apparently have a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3X telephoto camera. Interestingly, there was no mention of a periscope camera, which has been previously rumored. We do see the presence of an alert slider, a popular feature on OnePlus devices.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

When it launches, The phone will apparently run OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. Underneath, the leak points to a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. While it's not the fastest on a OnePlus phone, it's still leagues ahead of what many other Android phones offer.

As for when we can expect the OnePlus 12, leaker Yogesh Brar revealed that a China launch will likely happen in December, followed by a global launch in February 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 : AugustOnePlus Ace2 Pro : AugustOnePlus Foldable : AugustOnePlus 12 : Dec (China), Feb (Global)They might fit a new R model in-between

A February launch would likely place the phone around the Galaxy S24 launch, which will probably be the phone's biggest competitor, at least in the United States. Of course, we also have the OnePlus Open to look forward to in August, which should also give Samsung some much-needed foldable competition.