Listen up: these "best for sound quality" earbuds are over 30% off at Amazon's Black Friday sale

The retailer is also throwing in a free gift card!
So far, Amazon's Black Friday sale has displayed a bounty of tech deals that we never saw coming, including some record-breaking discounts on our favorite phones, wearables, and more. In fact, there have been so many stellar deals that one particular offer almost slipped past my radar: buy a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds this Black Friday and you'll get a 30% discount AND a free $10 Amazon gift card, no strings attached.
Not only is that the cheapest that these buds have ever been, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also reign as the "best pick for sound quality" in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds of 2023. Samsung's first earbuds to support hi-res 24-bit / 584kbps audio, they also come with Enhanced 360 spatial audio support, intelligent active noise cancellation, and the ability to finely adjust EQ levels from your smartphone. And as we noted in our 4.5/5-star Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, they're comfortable enough to wear all day. With this historic 30% discount, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were already a steal, but pair it with a $10 gift card? It's the Black Friday gift that keeps on giving.
If you're looking to buy a pair of wireless earbuds this holiday season and you value rich and immersive audio quality, look no further than this Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal. Amazon is carving a record-breaking 30% off the price of these buds, plus they'll hook you up with a free $10 gift card.
Other retailers may be matching the price here, but Amazon is the only one offering the gift card with your purchase.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $159.99 | Samsung - $159.99 | Walmart - $159.99
