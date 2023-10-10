Get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for the lowest price we've seen all year during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is October 10th and 11th, providing plenty of savings on all types of products, including tech. If you’re looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, you might want to set your sights on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which drops in price on Amazon by 36%, down from its regular list price of $59.99 to just $37.99. That’s a savings of $22 for these already value pair of earbuds.

Introduced earlier this year, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer good audio quality, especially for the price, and surprisingly good ANC performance. In his review, Android Central’s Ted Kritsonis says they offer “rich, crowd-pleasing sound at a bang-for-your-buck price.” So, at this discounted price, you’ll want to scoop up a pair.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 value true wireless earbuds are more than a third off the price

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon Scoop up a pair of these true wireless earbuds for yourself, a friend, family member, or even as an early holiday gift for a special someone. At the lowest price we’ve seen to date for these buds this year, you’re saving a bundle. As a great value pair at the regular price, at this discounted price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless earbuds, it’s a steal.

They come with three eartip sizes so you can find the perfect fit. They are comfortable to wear and offer customization options through the custom EQ in the HeyMelody app. You can, for example, create your own presets based on your preferences, adjusting things like bass if you want pumping tunes or create a more balanced listening experience. If you are using them with a OnePlus smartphone, these buds also support Dolby Atmos. But you don’t have to connect them to a OnePlus phone to enjoy all their benefits.

You can also use the app to customize the on-bud controls, choosing what you want each bud to do when you press it. This affords seamless operation without having to fumble for your phone to answer a call, pause tunes, or skip to the next track.

Like other true wireless earbuds, you can use these to listen to music, podcasts, movies, and more. You can also answer phone calls. Kritsonis found the call quality better to be better than he expected, even in moderately noisy environments.

You’ll get about five hours of battery life per charge and keep them recharging at all times in the included charging case. Just keep in mind that higher volumes and ANC will drain the battery more quickly. But you’ll easily get through a workout session, commute to the office or school, or a few hours of listening per week.

With the Prime Big Deal Days event open to all Amazon Prime members, you can tap in with your existing membership or sign up for a 30-day trial to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.