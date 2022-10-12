This Prime Day deal sounds as sweet as Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro aren't the first wireless earbuds from Google, but the are the newest and most feature-packed. While Google may be known for cranking out some truly impressive software features to enhance its products, at their core, the Pixel Buds Pro are for listening to audio. They do an amazing job for that, and the added software features make these earbuds a must-buy on Prime Day.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $151.99 Not only do these wireless earbuds sound great, but they also help you not to hear what's going on around you with solid active noise canceling. But, they can also let the outside world in with transparency mode. Oh, and they can live translate languages and let you access Google Assistant.

What's the one thing all of the best wireless earbuds have in common? They sound good. So, to stand out in a very crowded space, Google had to find ways that its latest earbuds could be different from the competition — and it did a fantastic job of incorporating features that few if any, other earbuds could offer.

In our review of the Google Pixel Buds Pro, we found that the audio quality was clearly nailed — pun intended. Because Google prioritized audio clarity with these earbuds to ensure that no matter what style of audio you are listening to, it will sound great. The only real knock was the really low bass frequencies. While it isn't bad, the bass doesn't have the deep rumbling tones other earbuds might offer. But Google recently updated the earbuds with a customizable EQ to adjust the audio to best fit your personal tastes.

Another feature that has quickly become almost standard these days is ANC, active noise cancelation, to block out outside ambient sounds. This is another area that the Pixel Buds Pro excels. However, there may be times, perhaps when exercising, when you want to be aware of your surroundings. That is where the transparency mode comes into play by bringing those environmental noises into your ears.

The magic really starts to happen with that Google Pixel magic. With its Live Translate mode on Pixel Phones, Google has long had the amazing ability to instantly make having a conversation with someone who speaks a different language a more natural interaction. Now, that is possible even more seamless with these earbuds. Your Google Pixel Buds Pro can utilize that transparency mode to act as your language translator.

Of course, impeccable Google Assistant integration had to be included. Google Assistant is at the forefront of these earbuds, from hearing notifications to taking phone calls. But you can also disable the feature if you want. So, if you have been eyeing a new set of earbuds for a while now, don't hesitate and jump on this Prime Day deal.