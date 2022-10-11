Pixel Buds Pro finally gain customizable EQ complete with a few presets

What you need to know

Google is rolling out an update that brings a 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro.

The update is available now, but you'll need to first update the Pixel Buds app within the Play Store.

Once installed, there are five different presets available, along with the ability to manually adjust the equalizer settings.

When the Pixel Buds Pro was originally announced, there was a lot of excitement as these are the first Pixel Buds to feature Active Noise Cancelation. But while these are easily among the best wireless earbuds, they weren't feature-complete at launch.

As noted in our Pixel Buds Pro review, the lack of a customizable EQ was a bit frustrating. Instead, Google relied on Google's algorithms to tune the music or audio playback as opposed to manually doing so yourself. At the time of launch, Google stated its customizable EQ would be landing "later this year," and that time has arrived.

An update is rolling out to the Pixel Buds Pro, bringing a customizable 5-band EQ, complete with presets that were "tuned" by Google's in-house audio engineers.

Jam out your way.🎶With 5-band EQ on #PixelBuds Pro, you can now customize your sound🔊 or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers.Update your Pixel Buds app and firmware, then head to Bluetooth settings ➡️Device Details ➡️Sound ➡️ Custom Equalizer to get started. pic.twitter.com/cY3CU6sxMJOctober 11, 2022 See more

The update is actually available in two parts, as you'll first need to download the updated Pixel Buds app from the Play Store. From there, you should see a prompt in the main portion of the app letting you know that a firmware update is available. Follow the on-screen instructions, and in a matter of about 10-15 minutes, your Pixel Buds Pro will be updated. Then, you can dive into the Sound section of the Pixel Buds app and make any of your necessary adjustments.

But that's not all that you'll find within the latest update, as it also “contains controls for the left/right balance and general bug fixes and improvements.” And if you want to make sure your Pixel Buds app and Pixel Buds Pro is running the correct firmware, look for version 1.0.474476083 (or newer) in the Play Store, and version 3.14 for the Buds Pro.