Enjoy big sound from a small speaker with the UE WONDERBOOM 3 for 40% off this Black Friday

Of all the best Bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears ranks number one in almost every category. If you're looking to score a great deal on the brand's audio accessories, today — Black Friday — is the right day.

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 lives up to its incredible predecessor, the WONDERBOOM 2, which we reviewed and loved. Equipped with 360-degree sound output, this portable little speaker has big bass and bigger sound. You get a wide 131ft Bluetooth range and robust IP67 water and dust-proofing, making it ideal for the outdoors. On top of that, you can chuck this speaker in the pool because it floats by design. How cool is that?

Ultimate Ears, or UE for short, is an offshoot of Logitech, so you know you can rely on the build quality. The WONDERBOOM 3 comes in four stunning color combos: Hyper Pink, Active Black, Joyous Brights Grey, and Performance Blue. You can pair two of these bad boys together for stereo sound on the go.

The battery life isn't bad either, lasting you about 14 hours on a single charge with average use. The one caveat here is the outdated micro-USB charging port, but you can live with that considering the sub-$100 price tag of the speaker. With this Black Friday deal, you get even better value, saving you nearly half the amount you'd have to spend on the WONDERBOOM 3 normally.

