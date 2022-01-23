The January 2022 update is available now for Pixel 6 phones. It brings some quality of life improvements for their users. But the the news isn't so good for NVIDIA Shield TV after an Android 11 update. However, NVIDIA says fixes for Plex, Kodi, and more are on the way.
The crew also dig into a lot of other news, such as why Airlines have such a bee in their bonnet about 5G, YouTube Premium discounts, scaling back on original content, and lousy trade-in values from Apple for Android phones.
Links:
- How does 5G pose a threat to the airline industry? | Android Central
- AT&T and Verizon 5G upgrades delayed as airlines warn of 'major disruption' | Android Central
- AT&T and Dish outspend T-Mobile in mid-band 5G spectrum auction, Verizon sits this one out | Android Central
- January 2022 update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is finally available | Android Central
- NVIDIA promises fixes for broken Plex, Kodi, and more on NVIDIA Shield TV after Android 11 update | Android Central
- Google Pay may add crypto cards to attract its 'Next Billion Users' | Android Central
- YouTube Premium gets a nice discount with new annual subscription plan | Android Central
- YouTube scales back original content following executive departure | Android Central
- Google Project Iris is a new AR/VR headset powered by the cloud | Android Central
- Google, Apple warn of 'harmful consequences' from proposed Senate bills | Android Central
- Apple lowers the trade-in value for some of the best Android phones | Android Central
- Logitech Pen review: The best Chromebook stylus ever | Android Central
- 3 reasons you should buy a Chromebook tablet instead of Android | Android Central
Sponsors:
