Google Pixel 6Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

The January 2022 update is available now for Pixel 6 phones. It brings some quality of life improvements for their users. But the the news isn't so good for NVIDIA Shield TV after an Android 11 update. However, NVIDIA says fixes for Plex, Kodi, and more are on the way.

The crew also dig into a lot of other news, such as why Airlines have such a bee in their bonnet about 5G, YouTube Premium discounts, scaling back on original content, and lousy trade-in values from Apple for Android phones.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through March 31. Terms and conditions apply.
  • Surfshark: All you need in a VPN — and more. Go to Surfshark.deals/ACP and use code ACP to get 83% off plus 3 extra months for free when you sign up!
  • Manscaped: Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code ACP at Manscaped.com.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.