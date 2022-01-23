The January 2022 update is available now for Pixel 6 phones. It brings some quality of life improvements for their users. But the the news isn't so good for NVIDIA Shield TV after an Android 11 update. However, NVIDIA says fixes for Plex, Kodi, and more are on the way.

The crew also dig into a lot of other news, such as why Airlines have such a bee in their bonnet about 5G, YouTube Premium discounts, scaling back on original content, and lousy trade-in values from Apple for Android phones.

