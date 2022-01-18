What you need to know
- YouTube introduces an annual Premium subscription option.
- The plan is available for new subscribers in the U.S. and several other countries.
- It won't auto renew-meaning users will have to purchase another plan when it ends.
YouTube Premium has a lot of nice perks that viewers can pay monthly for, but now Google is providing a 12-month subscription option for those that prefer to pay a bit less.
9to5Google spotted the new plan which is detailed on Google's support page. Of course, as with most annual plans, you'll have to pay the lump sum up-front, but you'll get a per-month discount which brings the cost down to $108 for the year. That's compared to the $144 per year you'd fork over per year by paying monthly. That's not a bad deal.
However, there are some notable caveats to consider before making the switch. First of all, it's not a recurring plan, so once it ends, so do your benefits, and you'll have to sign up for another plan. It's a bit odd that it doesn't auto-renew, but it could benefit those that may not want to go through with another annual subscription by paying another lump sum.
Additionally, the plan is only available to new customers. That's not too surprising, and although current subscribers can technically get in on the annual plan, they'll have to cancel their current subscription to sign up.
Lastly, the annual subscription option is only offered in select countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Thailand, India, and Japan. Google notes that users in India on a prepaid plan can sign up after it ends.
Google also notes that you won't be issued a partial refund if you cancel, so make sure you're all-in before signing up.
If you're interested, you can head over to the sign up page to get in on the deal. If you're on any of the best Android phones, you can sign up by navigating to your profile photo and selecting Get YouTube Premium. From there, you'll choose Save money on annual, family or student plan, Get Annual Plan, then follow the steps. A similar plan and discount is also available for YouTube Music.
However, there's less than a week before the promotional pricing ends on January 23, so you'll need to act fast.
AT&T and Dish outspend T-Mobile in Andromeda auction for mid-band spectrum
Verizon and Dish Network are the big winners in the FCC's latest mid-band auction. Auction 110 had 100MHz of mid-band spectrum between 3.45 and 2.55GHz with bidders limited to just 40MHz each.
Google, Apple warn of 'harmful consequences' from proposed Senate bills
New legislation could change how Google and Apple run their app stores, but they argue that the bills could put consumers at risk.
Here's what we know about Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 (so far)
Horizon Forbidden West follows Aloy as she explores west into the former U.S. This new title from Guerrilla Games is showing off just what the PS5 hardware is capable of. Here's everything you need to know.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.