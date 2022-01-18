9to5Google spotted the new plan which is detailed on Google's support page . Of course, as with most annual plans, you'll have to pay the lump sum up-front, but you'll get a per-month discount which brings the cost down to $108 for the year. That's compared to the $144 per year you'd fork over per year by paying monthly. That's not a bad deal.

YouTube Premium has a lot of nice perks that viewers can pay monthly for, but now Google is providing a 12-month subscription option for those that prefer to pay a bit less.

However, there are some notable caveats to consider before making the switch. First of all, it's not a recurring plan, so once it ends, so do your benefits, and you'll have to sign up for another plan. It's a bit odd that it doesn't auto-renew, but it could benefit those that may not want to go through with another annual subscription by paying another lump sum.

Additionally, the plan is only available to new customers. That's not too surprising, and although current subscribers can technically get in on the annual plan, they'll have to cancel their current subscription to sign up.

Lastly, the annual subscription option is only offered in select countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Thailand, India, and Japan. Google notes that users in India on a prepaid plan can sign up after it ends.

Google also notes that you won't be issued a partial refund if you cancel, so make sure you're all-in before signing up.

If you're interested, you can head over to the sign up page to get in on the deal. If you're on any of the best Android phones, you can sign up by navigating to your profile photo and selecting Get YouTube Premium. From there, you'll choose Save money on annual, family or student plan, Get Annual Plan, then follow the steps. A similar plan and discount is also available for YouTube Music.

However, there's less than a week before the promotional pricing ends on January 23, so you'll need to act fast.