You may have already found the best Cyber Monday deals on Android phones and other related accessories, but there are always more discounts to peruse. Take this Kindle Oasis, for example, which can be your for only $195. Is that still pricey? Sure, but considering that the usual cost is $280 and you're saving 30%, it's a fantastic deal. Not only that, but it comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Keep in mind that this is the ad-supported model. If you want to spend a little extra for no ads, then you'll be looking at a price of about $215. It's still at a discount, but may be just a bit more than you're willing to spend. This model features 32GB of storage, so you won't run out of room any time soon. Download all the books you'd like t your heart's content.

Save $85 on this Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis | $85 off The Kindle Oasis is any bookworm's perfect reading companion. It features an adjustable warm light and reads like real paper in an actual book. It's also rated IPX8 water-resistant so that you can enjoy your favorite books at the pool, by the beach, or even in the bath. And with Kindle Unlimited, you get access to over two million eBooks. $195 at Amazon

While I personally prefer a good old fashioned paper book, I realize that a lot of people have moved on to the Kindle. I can definitely see the appeal. It takes up far less room and is water-proof, meaning you don't have to worry about accidental spills or splashes near the pool.

In our review of the Kindle Oasis, we said at the time that "the Kindle Oasis is the most feature-rich e-reader available today. The screen is larger, it has automatically-adjusting backlighting, and you can take it to the pool. If you're not daunted by the asking price, the Kindle Oasis is the e-reader to get."