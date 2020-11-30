Amazon unveiled a new, more affordable Fire TV Stick just two months ago, and there's already a way to save 40% on its purchase thanks to Cyber Monday deals! In fact, this is one of the best deals you'll find anywhere during Cyber Monday. There's a reason why the Fire TV Stick is Amazon's most popular device, and soon enough, the Fire TV Stick Lite may become the #1 model due to its everyday low price of $29.99. It's no surprise then that getting the chance to pick one up for less than $20 should not be taken for granted.
Right now Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for only $17.99, saving you $12 off its regular price tag of $30. That also makes this the most affordable streaming device you'll find on sale during Cyber Monday, but you'll want to pick it up soon as there's no telling how long the deal will last.
For just $1 more, you can add three months of Amazon Kids+ streaming service to your order. If you have kids, trust us — there's no better way to spend $1 than on this kid-friendly service.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is pretty much the same as the all-new Fire TV Stick which is currently on sale for $27.99, with the biggest difference being their remotes; the Fire TV Stick has a remote with volume and power buttons to control your TV and soundbar while the Fire TV Stick Lite comes with a remote without those controls. There's also the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale today for $29.99 which is similar to the all-new Fire TV Stick but also supports 4K streaming content instead of only HD.
