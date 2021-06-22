Amazon Prime Day is a great time to get your hands on the best Bluetooth speakers around, and this deal on Bose's SoundLink speakers and headphones is one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals currently available, check it out!
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II
Available in both Black and White, these wireless headphones bring stunning sound, clear audio for calls and 15 hours of battery life.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve
Again in two colors, the SoundLink Revolve is a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker that offers 360 degrees of sound.
Bose's SoundLink wireless headphones II deliver immersive sound thanks to active EQ, they're lightweight and comfortable to wear and deliver up to 15 hours of playback on one charge. They're available in two colors, and come with HD voice technology for clear audio and listening when making calls. They can also switch seamlessly between two Bluetooth devices quickly for added convenience.
Bose's Revolve Speaker delivers 360 degree sound in one neat package that's IPX4 water-resistant and rugged enough to withstand a few bumps and scrapes for outdoor use. The speakers, like the headphones, deliver deep and immersive sound and have a built-in microphone you can use for conferences and phone calls. Not only that, the microphone can be used with voice prompts for hands-free use. Each speaker will last for about 12 hours of playback on a full charge to keep the party going. What's more, you can use two paired together for parties or to create a stereo listening experience. All of this is managed through the Bose Connect app to let you switch between inputs seamlessly.
At up to 44% off and a low price of just $129, don't miss out on these stellar SoundLink deals!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Why making WhatsApp multi-device is such a hard problem to solve
WhatsApp did a great job cutting off expensive SMS plans for much of the world. Now that we want more from the app, some extra work has to go into what makes the service itself tick. That's never easy or fast.
15 best Prime Day Chromebook deals: These discounts won't last long
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
Take your best shot with this smartphone gimbal Prime Day deal
As mobile photography continues to grow in popularity, so does the importance of great smartphone accessories. With a smartphone gimbal like the DJI OM 4, you'll be able to ensure that those videos remain stable.
These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro
Whether you want to deck out your brand new TCL 10 Pro or you need to replace a ratty old cover, getting a new phone case is the solution. These are the best cases that you can get for your TCL 10 Pro right now.