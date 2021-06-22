Amazon Prime Day is a great time to get your hands on the best Bluetooth speakers around, and this deal on Bose's SoundLink speakers and headphones is one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals currently available, check it out!

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II Available in both Black and White, these wireless headphones bring stunning sound, clear audio for calls and 15 hours of battery life. $129 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Revolve Again in two colors, the SoundLink Revolve is a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker that offers 360 degrees of sound. $129 at Amazon

Bose's SoundLink wireless headphones II deliver immersive sound thanks to active EQ, they're lightweight and comfortable to wear and deliver up to 15 hours of playback on one charge. They're available in two colors, and come with HD voice technology for clear audio and listening when making calls. They can also switch seamlessly between two Bluetooth devices quickly for added convenience.

Bose's Revolve Speaker delivers 360 degree sound in one neat package that's IPX4 water-resistant and rugged enough to withstand a few bumps and scrapes for outdoor use. The speakers, like the headphones, deliver deep and immersive sound and have a built-in microphone you can use for conferences and phone calls. Not only that, the microphone can be used with voice prompts for hands-free use. Each speaker will last for about 12 hours of playback on a full charge to keep the party going. What's more, you can use two paired together for parties or to create a stereo listening experience. All of this is managed through the Bose Connect app to let you switch between inputs seamlessly.

At up to 44% off and a low price of just $129, don't miss out on these stellar SoundLink deals!