Are you tired of yelling towards the living room to tell Alexa to turn on your lights, or any of the other cool things Alexa can do for you? If so, you're going to love this Cyber Monday deal on the Echo Flex , a tiny Alexa that plugs into any outlet and can put your personal assistant in any room.

The Echo Flex is the smallest Amazon Echo device that you simply plug into a wall socket like a phone charger. You get the very same Alexa voice assistant the more expensive models offer at a fraction of the price. They're perfect for the garage, the laundry room, your mudroom, or anywhere else you can think of.

Smart assistants are pretty awesome, especially if you've added other connected gear like smart lights or smart cameras to your house. Amazon makes some of the best of them with its Echo brand, and you'll find them in millions of homes across the globe.

Another hallmark of the Echo brand is how good the speakers sound. It's pretty easy to fill a room with your favorite tunes by asking Alexa to stream some music. But sometimes, you just need the assistant part and can live without the music part (and the higher price tag). That's where the Echo Flex comes in to save the day.

These little gadgets plug straight into the wall like a phone charger and are the real deal when it comes to making Alexa work for you. There's even a privacy switch that lets you shut the microphone off whenever you don't need Alexa's help. They're perfect for places like the garage or workshop, or any space you want Alexa in but don't need the music.

Since you're saving 60% on the Flex, you can also pick up accessories that plug right into the Flex, like a clock or a night light, or a motion sensor. Whether you just want to get started with your smart home or have a room or two that needs some Alexa inside of it, now is the perfect time to buy.