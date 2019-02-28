Just about a week ago, Samsung confirmed something pretty exciting — it was going to finally let users remap the Bixby button on their Galaxy phones. As of February 28, 2019, a software update is rolling out that enables this functionality.

After you download and install the update, you'll find new options in the Bixby Key settings on your device. With these controls, you can choose what a single press of the Bixby button does and what a double press triggers.

While you still can't completely disable Bixby, you can move it to a double press so that you're less likely to trigger it and have your single press do something more useful — such as turning on your flashlight or enabling Do Not Disturb.

You can also use the single press to open up another app on your phone, but as spotted by Dan Seifert from The Verge, Samsung blocks you from remapping it to open Google Assistant. Because of course it does.

In any case, if you want to learn how to remap the Bixby button on your own phone when the update lands, be sure to check out our how-to guide below.

How to remap the Bixby button on your Galaxy Phone to launch any app