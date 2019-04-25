If you're a Verizon customer or have been thinking about switching to the carrier and want to be among the first in the U.S. to tap into its 5G network, today's your day. As of April 25, Verizon is now accepting pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

The Galaxy S10 5G is essentially a suped up version of the already great Galaxy S10+. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, four rear cameras, and a stupidly large 4,500 mAh battery — not to mention it supports LTE and 5G connectivity on Verizon's network.

Pricing for the Galaxy S10 5G starts at $1300 for the base model with 256GB of storage, but you can also finance that for $54.16/month. Alternatively, you can really go all out with the 512GB model that'll set you back $1400 or $58.33/month. The phone is available in two colors, including Majestic Black and Crown Silver.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S10 5G, you'll also get a few notable goodies. If you buy the phone via 24 monthly payments, you'll get free access to Verizon's 5G network (normally an upcharge of $10/month per line) and a "Samsung VIP Kit" which includes Samsung's Galaxy Buds, a wireless charging battery pack, and a watter bottle. In order to get your free swag, you'll need to make sure you redeem the offer in the Shop Samsung app by June 20.

Pre-orders are open now through May 15 with regular sales beginning on May 16.