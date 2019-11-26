What you need to know
- Chromebook buyers can now get 3 months of Disney+ subscription with the purchase of a new Chromebook.
- The offer is valid only for consumers in the United States.
- Users will be able to redeem the offer by entering the discount code in the Disney+ app after they activate their new Chromebook.
Ahead of Black Friday, Google has come up with a new promotion that will allow Chromebook buyers to get three free months of Disney+ subscription. As noted by the folks over at Android Police, Chromebook buyers who activate a new Chromebook between 11/25/2019 and 1/31/2020 will be eligible for the offer.
While Disney+ is currently available in five countries, the offer is only valid in the U.S. In order to redeem your 3 months of Disney+ subscription, you will need to activate your new Chromebook before January 31, 2020. After activating your Chromebook, you can get the discount code from the offers page. Simply enter the code when you install the Disney+ app to enjoy streaming at no additional cost for three months.
Apart from the Disney+ offer, Google currently offers several other "perks" as well with the purchase of a new Chromebook. Some of the perks currently on offer include Google One membership with 100GB of storage and other exclusive benefits for 12 months, 50% off the app INKredible Pro, 50% off Concepts Essentials, Squid Premium for six months, and more.
Google Pixelbook Go
If you are looking for a premium Chromebook that offers great performance and long battery life, the Pixelbook Go is one of the best options out there right now. The Pixelbook Go comes with up to a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display and is powered by Intel Core processors. It measures just 13mm thin and weighs about 2 pounds, making it extremely easy to carry around almost anywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google details Assistant’s new Ambient Mode ahead of imminent rollout
The Google Assistant's Ambient Mode will soon begin rolling out to select Android phones and tablets.
Why Android Central is going all-in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday is back and it's bigger than ever. In fact, it's more than a day — it's a whole week now. So that's why Android Central is more like BF Central right now.
FCC vote bans buying telecom equipment from Huawei with government funds
The FCC voted on November 22 to ban the use of its $8.5 billion Universal Service Fund to purchase telecom equipment from Huawei or ZTE.
A guide to finding your new favorite Chromebook keyboard!
Whether you need it for an expensive Pixel Slate or a much cheaper Chromebit, you can get a great keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.