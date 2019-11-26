Ahead of Black Friday, Google has come up with a new promotion that will allow Chromebook buyers to get three free months of Disney+ subscription. As noted by the folks over at Android Police, Chromebook buyers who activate a new Chromebook between 11/25/2019 and 1/31/2020 will be eligible for the offer.

While Disney+ is currently available in five countries, the offer is only valid in the U.S. In order to redeem your 3 months of Disney+ subscription, you will need to activate your new Chromebook before January 31, 2020. After activating your Chromebook, you can get the discount code from the offers page. Simply enter the code when you install the Disney+ app to enjoy streaming at no additional cost for three months.

Apart from the Disney+ offer, Google currently offers several other "perks" as well with the purchase of a new Chromebook. Some of the perks currently on offer include Google One membership with 100GB of storage and other exclusive benefits for 12 months, 50% off the app INKredible Pro, 50% off Concepts Essentials, Squid Premium for six months, and more.