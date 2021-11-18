Yeelight may not be as well-known as Philips Hue when it comes to lighting, but the brand has steadily made inroads into global markets over the last five years on the back of smart LED bulbs and ambient lighting. Its latest W3 bulb has the distinction of being one of the best smart LED bulbs in the market today, delivering the same feature-set as Hue at half the cost.

But it's not the smart LED bulb that I'm focusing on today. Yeelight is getting serious about ambient lighting, and its latest foray in this category is the Smart LED Light Panels, a set of nine interlocking light panels that affix to your wall and can be arranged in any configuration you want. If that sounds familiar, it's because what Yeelight is offering is nearly identical to Nanoleaf's Light Panels, and they even sync to music.

Yeelight's Smart LED Light Panels will retail for $139, but for Black Friday they're up for sale for just $99, 30% off their launch price. In fact, Yeelight is offering 30% off its entire catalog with the code BlackFriday, so if you're looking for affordable smart lighting, you'll need to act on this deal right now.

Save 30% on Yeelight products