Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 9 in China earlier today, with the device being the first from the Chinese manufacturer to sport three cameras at the back. There's a 48MP f/1.75 main camera joined by a 16MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom.

The camera setup sounds impressive on paper, and Xiaomi's claims that the Mi 9 takes better photos than the iPhone XS Max have now been backed up by DxOMark. In its testing of the Mi 9 camera, DxOMark found that the phone takes "high-quality still images in almost all situations," leading to a photo score of 112.

The phone overall managed to net a score of 107, allowing it to beat out the likes of Google Pixel 3 and the Galaxy Note 9, which had scores of 101 and 103 respectively. From DxOMark: