These incredible Philips Hue lights from Woot are a great way to expand your smart home this Cyber Monday. Woot's sale on these factory reconditioned lights means you can get a practically new product for as little as just $20.

Thanks to Woot you can save on all of Philip's Hue range including lightstrips, spotlights, outdoor floodlights and motion sensors, lightbars, and bulbs both colored and white, making these some of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals we've seen so far.

Until December 5 with Woot, you can get a solid discount across this entire range, and its factory reconditioned products are basically good as new, so what is there to lose?

Smart people buy smart lights

Philips Hue range factory reconditioned Get started on your smart home's lighting or expand your collection at vastly reduced prices than to a series of factory-reconditioned Hue lights from Woot. From $19.99 at Woot

Woot's factory reconditioned products might come in a generic box rather than fancy Philips packaging, but your getting lights that have been tested and certified so that they "work and look like new", which means you're basically getting the full new product experience tested for functionality, cleaned, inspected, and reboxed with all the right accessories. You also get a 90-day warranty on anything you buy.

With this deal, you can score basically the entire range of Philips Hue Smart Hubs, smart lights, starter kicks, dimmer switches, dimmable bulbs, bloom maps, downlights, spotlights, ceiling lights, outdoor lights, motion sensors, lightstrips, and Lightbar.

Philips Hue lights are a great solution for any smart home, with controllable scenes and settings through its app. Not only do they work through Apple's HomeKit and Siri, they also work with Alexa, and you can connect up to 10 Philips Hue bluetooth-capable lights to a single Amazon Alexa device, or up to 50 using its Bridge.