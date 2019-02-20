With the Unpacking of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 happening today we get to see everything included and no longer need to speculate on leaks. To celebrate its unveiling, we've partnered up with Whitestone Dome to give TWO very lucky winners a Samsung Galaxy S-10 along with TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors. On top of that, we also will give EIGHT additional winners TWO free Dome Glass Screen Protectors. All you need to do is continue reading and discover how great the Whitestone Dome Glass is and learn how you can enter and possibly win your own brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+!

Every year new phones come out and every year the newest technology is incorporated. We all as consumers want the thinnest, lightest, safest, most durable phones, and in today's market, edge phones and bezel-less devices are the best options. They make use of convenient yet limited screen size and maximize it to the full extent. But how do we include all the features and security in the phone that is all screen? One solution you will find in the S10/S10+ is the new ultra-sonic fingerprint reader that is built in under your screen. You simply need to press your finger on your glass screen and the sensor uses sound waves to determine your fingerprint. Well because of this new tech, the Whitestone Dome Glass is a UNIQUE tempered glass screen protector solution that works.

Whitestone's patented liquid clear adhesive evenly disperses over your entire screen, including existing scratches and scuffs, and it sets to create a watertight edge to edge protection all while it is fixing existing cracks and imperfections. This allows the sound waves to reach your finger and accurately get a reading of your fingerprint and work as designed. This makes it the only option you should even consider for your S10/S10+ and why we are thrilled to give some away to you!

Quality is reflected through commitment, and Whitestone stands behind their product 100%. Included with every dome glass you purchase is their Limited Lifetime Warranty, which means that if your Dome Glass is damaged or worn, you could request a replacement through Whitestone's webpage. For more information on these screen protectors click here, and if you need help with install, check out their tutorial videos.

Shop for Whitestone Dome Glass for your phone here

Enter to WIN a Samsung Galaxy S10 or an S10+

THE PRIZES

TWO Android Central readers will receive either the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the S10+, along with TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors for the same model phone.

First place winner will have their choice from the two available models (S10 or S10+) along with 2 Dome Glass for that model.

will have their choice from the two available models (S10 or S10+) along with 2 Dome Glass for that model. Second place winner will receive the other model along with two Dome Glass for that model.

will receive the other model along with two Dome Glass for that model. Eight Runners-up will receive TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors with their choice of model, either the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the S10+.

THE GIVEAWAY

Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. US Applicants Only.

The giveaway is open through March 18, 2019, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win a Samsung Galaxy S10 or the S10+ and two Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

