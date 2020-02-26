All Galaxy S20 modelsSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series opened up this past Friday, meaning anyone interested in the new devices has had ample time to get their pre-order in to ensure they're among the first to rock Samsung's latest and greatest.

Similar to last year with the S10, Samsung has three phones to choose from this time around — including the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. All three phones are worth checking out, but which is proving to be the most popular?

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's which models our members decided to go with.

amyf27

Preordered the S20 Ultra 5g

Reply
nuangel2

I ordered S20+ 128 in cloud blue.

Reply
KrisYYC

Regular S20 5G in cloud blue. Small form factor for the win.

Reply
Oscar Maradiaga

Cosmic Black ULTRA 512GB going for the homerun

Reply

What about you? Which version of the Galaxy S20 did you pre-order?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.