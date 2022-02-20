Samsung decided that only professionals would buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and so it only sells it in Graphite (a.k.a black). Darker Tabs tend to collect fingerprints, but you'll mostly use the massive 14.6-inch tablet with a keyboard on a desk, so you won't see its back very often. As for the others, you may want to choose Graphite if you buy a 5G version and plan to take it outside, so it doesn't reflect light in people's faces. Otherwise, this option is a bit boring compared to the other two.

If Pink Gold doesn't match your personal look, silver is your next-best option. It stands out so you're less likely to lose track of your Tab. It gives it a less serious look than Graphite while looking less colorful and playful than Pink Gold. It has just enough lightness that it will hopefully show fewer fingerprint smudges than a fully white or black tablet.

This Pink Gold Tab S8 is a pale light shade that catches the light (and the eye) in an attractive way. Originally a color variant for the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Pink Gold gives the Tab S8 some much-needed personality, without being quite as deep a pink as the Mystic Pink on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. And the lighter shade masks fingerprint oils much better than darker shades like Graphite.

The Galaxy Tab S8 offers a spec upgrade on the S7 series, but largely keeps the same design as its 2020 tablets. And unfortunately, Samsung reduced the number of color options available from four to three, leaving behind popular colors like navy and bronze. So which of the Galaxy Tab S8 colors should you choose? It's a difficult toss-up between two stylish, bright options, with one boring option bringing up the rear. So let's make sure you don't have any regrets before buying one.

It's very odd that the Galaxy Tab S8 received just three color options while the Galaxy S22 has eight colors, including four Samsung.com exclusives.

At least with a phone, you can cover a boring color with an exciting case. The Galaxy Tab S8 series does have covers, and many will keep theirs primarily on a desk, but plenty of people will keep their Tabs caseless, particularly the smaller Galaxy Tab S8. The entry-level model should have received popular colors like green or burgundy that make the S22 look so striking, or kept the Mythic Bronze/navy colors available on the stylish Galaxy Tab S7.

With the Tab S8, both silver and Pink Gold have similar reflective hues that look nice enough, but definitely have a more muted and serious tone that other Samsung tablets of the past. For people who shy away from buying anything pink-adjacent, silver should make you perfectly happy. Otherwise, we've tested the Pink Gold Galaxy Tab S8+ in person, and it looks quite striking.

As for Graphite, many people prefer that serious look, and it will better match the official keyboard covers available from Samsung. If that's your preference, then you'll find it widely available in all three Tab sizes.

Whichever of the Galaxy Tab S8 colors you prefer, you'll want to order yours soon! Samsung halted preorders of the Tab S8 and S8 Ultra due to high demand, and you'll only receive a free Slim Keyboard ($160) or Keyboard Cover with Backlight ($350) if you order it before February 24. Our review of the Galaxy Tab S8 should arrive soon, but based on our brief impressions of the tablet, it easily will top our list of the best Android tablets available, topping the S7 series.