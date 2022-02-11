What you need to know
- Samsung has put the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra preorders on hold.
- The move was motivated by "overwhelming demand," according to the company.
- Despite this, you can still preorder the tablets from other online retailers such as Best Buy.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is easily the best Android tablets on the market, but you might be out of luck if you're trying to preorder the tablets right now. Samsung has paused preorders for the vanilla and Ultra models on its online storefront due to an "overwhelming demand."
As spotted by XDA Developers, both the regular Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra are marked as sold out on Samsung's website just two days after the products' announcement. Here's what a company representative had to say regarding the device's status:
We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates.
Fortunately, the Galaxy Tab S8+ remains available for preorder. However, XDA speculates that this may not be the case for long, as there's a good chance it'll run out of stock soon as well.
Given their incredible value, the tablets' high demand is understandable. All three models are powered by a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the same one that powers some of the best Android phones on the market.
Their stunning displays, reliable battery life, and improved connectivity features make these devices a worthy upgrade over the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Samsung also promises up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for its latest tablets.
Fortunately, it's not all bad news for those who want to pick the Ultra or vanilla variants. XDA notes that these two models are still up for preorder via other online stores such as Best Buy. But time may not be on your side, so you'll need to act fast to secure your unit before it runs out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
